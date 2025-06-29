BBNaija S9 reunion: Explosive drama, bitter fallouts shakes housemates

Big Brother Naija Season 9 reunion “No Loose Guard” has lived up to its name as housemates from the just concluded edition returned to confront unresolved issues, fallout between diverse housemates, and their latest progress after the show.

The BBNaija S9 reunion began airing on June 23, and features intense drama, relationship updates, and raw emotions as the housemates reunited months after the show ended.

One of the most heated moments emerged from the triangle involving Onyeka, Victoria, and Ozee Mbadiwe. Onyeka and Victoria were rumoured to have had an interest in Ozee while in the house,a situation that sparked rivalry and created a visible crack between them.

When the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, questioned Victoria about the possibility of reconciling with Onyeka, she replied, “Right now, I’m indifferent. Let’s do our thing, I’m way past it and I’ve made peace with it.”

Onyeka, however, responded with biting words that stunned fellow housemates and viewers alike:

“I don’t like snakes. Snaky movement is not my vibe. So, I just want to stay on my own.”

This statement cemented her refusal to mend fences, highlighting the depth of animosity still lingering between the duo. Onyeka also revealed that they had mutually agreed not to pursue a friendship, a decision she has no plans of revisiting.

Earlier in the reunion, Kassia had accused Onyeka of being a “man’s hunter,” referring to her alleged pursuit of Ozee, and mocked her for “carrying the show but forgetting the money.” Onyeka fired back, alleging that Kassia and Victoria had conspired to make Victoria appear as the better fit for Ozee. The confrontation left viewers stunned and stirred reactions on social media.

In another moment of reflection, Victoria accused Onyeka of saying “horrible things” about her, including calling her names such as “a ram with moustache.” She expressed disappointment in how far their issues had escalated both inside and outside the house.

Beyond Onyeka and Victoria’s rift, the reunion has also unveiled tensions in other relationships. Chinwe and Zion confirmed that their relationship ended after the show due to personal disagreements, while DJ Flo and Rhuthee once called “Floruish” by fans revealed their friendship had deteriorated. DJ Flo accused Rhuthee of using emotional manipulation and failing to support her during difficult periods in the house.

Wanni and Onyeka also had their moment of confrontation, with Wanni claiming she was ghosted by Onyeka post-show. Onyeka defended herself by stating that Wanni’s behaviour towards her friendship with Victoria and Ozee was rooted in envy.

The host also questioned Sooj and Topher about their relationship and they both stated that they had a fallout after the show. They both explained their sides of the story.

Ebuka, in his typical style, maintained composure while guiding the conversation through emotional landmines, ensuring housemates addressed their issues directly.

The BBNaija S9 reunion continues to air nightly and is available for streaming on Showmax, GOtv Stream, and DStv Catch Up. As more secrets unfold and friendships unravel, fans eagerly await how the rest of the housemates will fare in this emotionally charged reunion.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

