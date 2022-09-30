BBNaija S7 weekly recap: Who emerges winner from the final lap?

Eight housemates are left in the final tussle for the ₦100 million Big Brother Naija Season 7 grand prize. Two out of these eight are riders, and as such cannot win the money.

The riders, Chizzy and Rachel, are also sharing the Head of House lounge in the final week with Chizzy serving as HoH and Rachel as his deputy.

This follows after the turn of events on Sunday night that saw housemates Hermes, Sheggz, and Groovy exit the house, with mixed reactions among fans of the show.

For some, they thought Hermes was in it for the long haul and were shocked to see him get evicted; as gathered from comments and reactions on social media. Some others felt the same way about Groovy and Sheggz.

Meanwhile, Phyna and Bella found comfort in each other as both ladies moped over their evicted lovers: Groovy and Sheggz respectively, on Monday night.

Tuesday night, the finalist housemates got hosted to a dinner by Biggie, after earlier receiving food supplies despite losing the wager.

The evening also came with a movie night where Adekunle, Bryann and Phyna treated themselves to the fifth episode of the South African telenovela The Wife. Bella and the riders, Chizzy and Rachel, chose to play games instead.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





At the last diary session, the finalist housemates revealed to Biggie who they regarded as their biggest competition in the house. Phyna’s name came up a few times.

Bryann, Chichi, Daniella and Bella named her as their biggest competition. Phyna has been the most nominated housemate and is now in the top six.

For Phyna, she thinks rider Chizzy is her biggest competition, and says she would have supported Chizzy as a housemate if she was outside the house.

Thursday witnessed some nostalgic moments after Biggie decided to put up picture frames for Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes on the ‘eviction wall.’

“I’ll see you in a few days,” an excited Phyna declares after seeing Groovy’s picture on the wall. After his eviction, Groovy had told Ebuka that his relationship with Phyna is genuine.

In less than 72 hours, the winner of BBNaija Level Up season will be declared and will go home with ₦100,000 million in cash and prizes.