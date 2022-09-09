BBNaija S7: Week of ship damages, food fights and nomination swap rebounds

This week saw Deji, Diana and Giddyfia bow out of the show Sunday night, leaving 14 housemates to compete for the grand prize.

The two rider housemates, Chizzy and Rachel are still in the house, making a total of 16 housemates.

On Monday, things spiral out of control between Bella and Sheggz, with Doyin playing the mediator.

“She is super defensive,” Sheggz slammed an exasperated Bella. “If I have badly behaved, then leave me. Who is begging you, please leave!” Bella fumed.

The friction between the two has since eased out, with Sheggz taking sides with Bella on what resulted in a scuffle with Rachel over food on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Biggie questioned the housemates about the ships in the house. Phyna expressed her concern over what might be hampering the entertainment value of the show.

“The fact that people are making it me and my boyfriend, me and my girlfriend too much is now limiting what we are supposed to do,” Phyna told Biggie.

Doyin confronted Bryann following the Wednesday games over his ‘strange behaviour’ after bringing him on her team.

Bryann did not deny it, claiming his attitude was because he blames Doyin for making his team fail in the Quidax task weeks ago.

Chizzy, however, told Doyin that Bryann is probably acting up because of his admiration for her. Calls it a ‘strategy for showing affection.’

Meanwhile, Bryann feels unfairly treated after being put up for nomination in a switch by Hermes.

It would be recalled that Hermes had replaced Adekunle with Bryann in an HoH veto introduced by Biggie.

The housemates up for possible eviction this Sunday are Bella, Bryann, Chomzy, Doyin, Eloswag and Phyna.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE