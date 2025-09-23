BBNaija S10:Why I don’t see Faith and I dating after the show — Joanna

Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Josephine Jordan, popularly known as Joanna, says she does not see herself and her in-house love interest, Faith, pursuing a romantic relationship after the show.

Speaking in a post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Joanna explained that while she liked Faith, she only wants a platonic relationship with him because he is a polyamorist.

“I like that we are both free-spirited. It’s not like I don’t like Faith, I just don’t see us dating because I understand the kind of relationships he likes,” she said.

She further noted that Faith never officially asked her to be his girlfriend despite flirting and caring for her in the house.

“I knew he liked me but he never asked me to be his girlfriend despite flirting with me… Faith is very good with words, that’s just who he is. It doesn’t mean that I don’t like him. If there is any male housemate I would like to be friends with after the show, it’s Faith,” Joanna added.

