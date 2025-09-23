BBNaija S10: Why I didn’t stand up when Joanna was leaving — Faith

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Adewale Faith, professionally known as Faith, has explained why he didn’t stand up when fellow housemate, Joanna, was evicted from the show.

Speaking during his diary session, Faith admitted that his decision was not intentional but rather influenced by mixed emotions at the time.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Before the eviction started, she called me to disturb her, but I didn’t. I was more focused on playing the pool game.

“Later, I felt some type of way because I realized we could have spent the whole day together. This is someone that made living in this house bearable, someone who fought battles for me.”

Faith went on to admit that he struggled with guilt over his actions.

“I didn’t feel so good at the moment. Maybe I was selfish or sad that she was leaving. I don’t know, but I just felt I shouldn’t have been there in that moment to give a hug,” he confessed.

Concluding his thoughts, Faith expressed hope that Joanna would understand his actions.

“I hope she understands, but if not, I apologize,” he added.

