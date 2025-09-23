BBNaija

BBNaija S10: Why I didn’t stand up when Joanna was leaving — Faith

Esther Amao
Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, professionally known as Faith

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Adewale Faith, professionally known as Faith, has explained why he didn’t stand up when fellow housemate, Joanna, was evicted from the show.

Speaking during his diary session, Faith admitted that his decision was not intentional but rather influenced by mixed emotions at the time.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Before the eviction started, she called me to disturb her, but I didn’t. I was more focused on playing the pool game. 

“Later, I felt some type of way because I realized we could have spent the whole day together. This is someone that made living in this house bearable, someone who fought battles for me.”

Faith went on to admit that he struggled with guilt over his actions.

“I didn’t feel so good at the moment. Maybe I was selfish or sad that she was leaving. I don’t know, but I just felt I shouldn’t have been there in that moment to give a hug,” he confessed.

Concluding his thoughts, Faith expressed hope that Joanna would understand his actions.

“I hope she understands, but if not, I apologize,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bola Tinubu, Tinubu upgrade 8800 primary healthcentres, Tinubu sign tax bills, Tinubu on Benue Tinubu to declare open legislative dialogu,Day of Democracy Tinubu's Democracy Day address, NANS lauds Tinubu for curtailing ASUU strike in Nigeria, Yoruba, Itsekiri groups charge Tinubu to end Benue killings, support for Tinubu's re-election, 83% of Nigerians don’t trust Tinubu govt, NASS, Judiciary — Survey Tinubu approves construction of 600-capacity hostels for Abuja Law School
Next Article logo of UNICEF, to combat malnutrition logo of UNICEF, who announced cholera outbreak in Naija, Only one in three babies WHO COLLABORATED WTH ILO begin process of implementing EU-funded project in Benue UNICEF hails Sokoto govt’s investment in health, education

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×