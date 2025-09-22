BBNaija S10: Sultana takes over HoH room, Mensan becomes most influential

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Farida Sultana, professionally known simply as Sultana, on Monday dethroned fellow housemate Faith in the Head of House challenger game, 24 hours after the initial announcement as HOH.

The twist, introduced as part of Big Brother’s season game, saw Sultana outplay other contenders, including Koyin, Mide, Dede and Faith to seize control of the house for one week.

As part of her new powers, Sultana, who has now emerged HOH for the second time, selected Isabella as both her deputy and house guest.

Biggie announced immediately after the challenger game.

“Sultana, congratulations. Who will be your house guest?” Biggie asked. “Isabella,” she said.

Meanwhile, fellow housemate Mensan has been recognised as the most influential housemate of the week, a position that also grants him immunity from possible eviction.

With the win, Sultana secures full immunity from nominations, exclusive access to the HoH room, and the authority to steer house dynamics throughout the week.

