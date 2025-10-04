BBNaija S10 set for historic finale tomorrow

•As Showmax brings epic finale across the continents

The 10th season of Big Brother Naija, themed 10 over 10, has delivered a spectacle of strategy, rivalry and romance that has kept audiences across Africa glued to their screens. From its dramatic double opening nights to the last eviction show, the season has unfolded like a soap opera, with shifting alliances, tangled relationships and unforgettable moments that have redefined the franchise.

This season began with 29 housemates whose diverse personalities shaped the rhythm of life in Biggie’s house. Housemates such as Rooboy, Imisi, Koyin, Kuture and Jason Jae drove much of the energy, mixing lighthearted fun with fiery clashes that quickly became viral moments. Jason Jae, Koyin, Rooboy and Kuture set the tone at the Saturday night parties, while Imisi’s spirited confrontations and resilience positioned her as a fan favourite.

Romantic entanglements added further intrigue. Dede’s relationship with Kola swung between attraction and mistrust, while her unpredictable dynamic with Koyin fueled speculation of a triangle that dominated conversations both inside and outside the house. Koyin’s lighter bond with Isabella, as well as the casual connection between Sultana and Jason Jae, added layers to the season’s complex relationship arcs. Meanwhile, friendships such as those between Rooboy, Mensan and Koyin provided moments of warmth in an otherwise tense atmosphere. Kaybobo endeared himself as the resident cook, Zita thrived on blunt honesty and mischief, and Imisi balanced vulnerability with spirited clashes that kept her central to the narrative.

Other housemates carved unique identities. Faith, initially seen as calm and caring, embraced controversy after his fallout with Imisi, cementing his role as one of the season’s most polarising figures. However, in one of the season’s most dramatic developments, Faith was disqualified from the competition following a violent confrontation with Sultana. His disqualification has significantly reshaped the dynamics going into the finale.

The final week has been marked by both drama and emotion. Jason Jae holds the distinction of being the first and last Head of House this season and in a humorous twist, Isabella and Imisi were tasked with wearing snail costumes, adding levity to the tense atmosphere. In one of the season’s most emotional moments, Biggie surprised housemates with reunions with their loved ones, made possible when Koyin accepted a ₦4.5 million offer on behalf of the house.

For the first time in the show’s history, Big Brother Naija will crown its winner from a line-up of 9 finalists: Dede, Faith, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan and Sultana. Only one will walk away with the grand prize.

The highly anticipated finale will air live on Sunday, 5 October 2025 on Showmax and on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.