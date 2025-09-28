BBNaija S10: Rooboy, Mide, Zita evicted from Big Brother house

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates, Ayomide Iwasokun, professionally known as Mide, Elizabeth Olouruntola, professionally known as Zita, and Rooboy, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

The three housemates, who have been among the most talked-about contestants this season, saw their journey cut short during Sunday’s live eviction show after securing the fewest votes from fans.

Mide, known for her calm personality and strong friendships in the house, expressed gratitude to viewers for their support.

Zita, who recently made headlines for receiving a double strike following an altercation, admitted she had mixed feelings about her exit but looked forward to life outside the house.

Their exit has left 10 housemates in the race for the N150 million grand prize, intensifying the competition as the countdown to the finale draws closer.

Meanwhile, voting lines open tonight at 9 pm, giving fans another chance to save their favourite contestants and influence who makes it to the next stage of the show.

