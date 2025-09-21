BBNaija

BBNaija S10: Drama as Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan evicted unexpectedly

Adam Mosadioluwa
Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson during their surprise eviction on Saturday

Big Brother Naija season 10 housemates, Thelma Lawson and Bright Mbata, professionally known as Bright Morgan, have been evicted from the reality TV show in a dramatic twist that stunned both viewers and fellow contestants.

The surprise eviction took place on Saturday night, a departure from the traditional Sunday evening live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Thelma was the first to leave the house, cutting short her run in the competition despite being considered one of the strong contenders. 

Bright followed shortly after, marking the second shock exit of the night. 

Both housemates appeared emotional as they bid farewell to their colleagues, while the remaining contestants were left in disbelief.

The unusual Saturday eviction has fuelled conversations among fans, with many describing it as Biggie’s latest strategy to shake up the game and keep housemates on their toes.

