BBNaija S10: Dede fears returning home, asks Biggie if she could stay back

Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate, Precious Ashiogwu, professionally known as Dede, has shared her fears of returning home after the show.

Speaking during her diary session, Dede confessed she was unsure of how her mother would react to her participation in the reality show and asked Biggie if there was a way she could remain in the house even after the competition ended.

“Yes, Big Brother, I would like to know if it’s possible to stay back after the show because I don’t know if I’ll be home. I think I’m scared of my mom, especially after what happened last Sunday. I don’t know if she will want to take me back. Can I stay back?” she said.

Biggie, in his usual playful fashion, lightened the moment with a witty response: “Then it will become a Dede’s house.”

