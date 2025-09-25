BBNaija S10: Dede fears returning home, asks Biggie if she could stay back

Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate, Precious Ashiogwu, professionally known as Dede, has shared her fears of returning home after the show.
Speaking during her diary session, Dede confessed she was unsure of how her mother would react to her participation in the reality show and asked Biggie if there was a way she could remain in the house even after the competition ended.
ALSO READ: Instagram hits three billion monthly users
“Yes, Big Brother, I would like to know if it’s possible to stay back after the show because I don’t know if I’ll be home. I think I’m scared of my mom, especially after what happened last Sunday. I don’t know if she will want to take me back. Can I stay back?” she said.
Biggie, in his usual playful fashion, lightened the moment with a witty response: “Then it will become a Dede’s house.”
ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now