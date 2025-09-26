BBNaija S10: Big Brother issues double strike to Zita over clash with Rooboy

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Elizabeth Oloruntola, professionally Zita, has received a double strike for her violent outburst during a heated altercation with fellow housemate, Rooboy, on Thursday night.

Big Brother made the announcement on Friday evening, summoning all housemates to the lounge to deliver the disciplinary measure.

Tribune Online reports that Zita threw a bowl of noodles at Rooboy during an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. The quarrel, which began as a disagreement over their team task, intensified after both housemates exchanged insults.

Rooboy retaliated by hitting Zita, leaving other housemates stunned. While the two were cautioned, Big Brother described Zita’s actions as a grave violation of the house rules, hence the double strike.

“For your actions, you’re hereby issued a double strike. One more strike and you will be disqualified from Big Brother’s house. Do you understand?” Biggie declared.

“Yes, Big Brother,” Zita responded.

Big Brother further warned the housemates that while conflicts may arise, violence would never be tolerated in the house.

