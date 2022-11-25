BBNaija prize money: N100 million is just ‘change’, says ex-housemate, Beauty

Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level-Up’ housemate and 2019 Miss Nigeria winner, Beauty Tukura, better known simply as Beauty, has revealed that 100 million naira is not enough money to make her scream at the top of her voice as it is just “change”.

The reality star made this known during her Instagram live session with her followers.

According to her, she can never be caught joining people to shout just because of N100 million.

In what looked like a swipe directed at the eventual winner of the Level Up season, Phyna Ijeoma, she said, “I cannot be shouting N100 million na their mate. Change, change, that’s a change.”

Please want to know if this is called bitterness? I'm just asking 100M NA YOUR MATE

SEASON OF UNUSUAL PHYNA#Phyna𓃰 pic.twitter.com/JecorEBMP0 — Nanabea (@ErnestinaGyima4) November 25, 2022

Some social media users have, however, taken to Twitter to react differently to the recent statement by the former Big Brother housemate.

A Twitter user, @kingJoeeeeeeee wrote, “100m na small change” but you set ring light, did 2 mins and auditioned for the 100m, only for you to be disgracefully disqualified”

Another user, @agama_x tweeted, “You and your mumu fans trended ‘Bring back Beasty’ for weeks all because of the same 100 Million you are now calling change 😂 Jealousy is like witchcraft 😩Heal Aunty Shukura!”

In support of the reality star stands, a Twitter user, @bennieta wrote, “You people said she paid fans, friends & brands to love her, why are you now angry she said N100m is change? Beauty is still sleeping but she’s trending & sponsoring people’s tears outside.”

Recall that Beauty was disqualified from Big Brother Naija season 7 edition just two weeks into the show after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate, Groovy.





