BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon, set to release music album in 2021

BBNaija Lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe also known as Laycon, announced to his fans to expect an album in 2021.

This statement was made at the GOtv Iconic tour in Uyo on Thursday, during the ‘meet and greet’ session at the Ebong Uko hall, Monty Suites.

The ‘meet and greet’ was organised by GOtv Nigeria, where Laycon the latest brand ambassador for GOtv Nigeria got to meet with fans and answer various questions.

During his two-day tour of the city, Laycon paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong at the Ministry’s Headquarters at Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.

He continued his tour with media rounds at the city’s top radio stations and then a town storm where he met up with fans at Ifot Ekpene road and Abak road, and also made stops at Mfonkachi and Eastland MultiChoice dealer’s office. He later made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Christmas Village in the state.

