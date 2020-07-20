BBNaija Lockdown: First Head of House challenge holds today

The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija show premiered yesterday, July 19, 2020. The show’s premiere gave us all the feels – head-turning fashion, banging music from DJ Neptune, and lots of ‘awwwn’ moments as we watched the new housemates welcome each other, talk about their life experiences and cheer wildly when they heard Biggie’s voice for the first time.

Today, Biggie is set to remind them that they are in a competition with the launch of the very first Head of House challenge.

The Head of House (HoH) title typically comes with some extra privileges. The bearer gets to sit on the throne-like HoH chair, gets information directly from Big Brother, and even reads out the day’s task to the other housemates.

In the previous editions of the show, the previous Heads of House would get a tastefully designed room to themselves.

This privilege was usually hotly contested for because the housemates usually appreciated some privacy and luxury in the midst of the communal living in the house.

This year, the HoH’s privileges will see some major upgrades. In this new season, the Head of House will get to enjoy a lounge all to themselves! The HoH lounge will have a living room area, bedroom, fitted bathroom, and a private bathroom.

Additionally, they will be allowed to select a deputy to assist them in the execution of their duties and might get to add some BBNaira to their Betway Wallet. While we are not sure what kind of privileges the deputy HoH will enjoy, they will probably get to stay in the designated lounge too.

Biggie is turning up the heat and there’s no question about it. Who will win today’s Head of House challenge and rule the house for one week?

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE