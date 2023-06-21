Former Big Brother Naija reality star Elozonam Ogbolu has revealed that he would rather marry a village girl than a Lagos girl.
He stated this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘Is This Seat Taken’ podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.
The former reality star explained that he would rather settle for a lady from a remote background than marry a Lagos babe.
He added that Lagosians date themselves, and might be sleeping with each other’s partner.
Elozonam also further described dating in Lagos as “cesspool.”
He said: “Lagos is a cesspool. The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know.
“So, I have often told myself that if I’m gonna get married, I will just go out and meet a village girl [laughs].
“What I mean is that I will just go out of this cesspool to somewhere remote and just marry somebody because Lagos is a cesspool.”
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
ADDITIONAL GUARANTEED INCOME AND MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your provided bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details