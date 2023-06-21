Former Big Brother Naija reality star Elozonam Ogbolu has revealed that he would rather marry a village girl than a Lagos girl.

He stated this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘Is This Seat Taken’ podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.

The former reality star explained that he would rather settle for a lady from a remote background than marry a Lagos babe.

He added that Lagosians date themselves, and might be sleeping with each other’s partner.

Elozonam also further described dating in Lagos as “cesspool.”

He said: “Lagos is a cesspool. The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know.

“So, I have often told myself that if I’m gonna get married, I will just go out and meet a village girl [laughs].

“What I mean is that I will just go out of this cesspool to somewhere remote and just marry somebody because Lagos is a cesspool.”

