BBNaija Highlights (Day 36-39): Of sudden evictions, love re-alignments and house brawls

Amaka gets evicted from the show Monday night, shortly after being punished by Biggie for her carelessness with the microwave.

Adekunle and Doyin narrowly miss eviction the same day, falling behind Amaka by one vote each (including a null vote from Deji against Doyin).

Dotun is to enjoy immunity from evictions this week as he currently holds the Head of House (HoH) title. Daniella serving as deputy HoH but is still up for possible eviction.

The housemates have a diary session Tuesday, where they share thoughts on the immediate eviction process that saw Amaka leave the house the previous day.

Dotun and Daniella’s ship starting to catch on in Biggie’s Head of House lounge, roughly two weeks after Daniella’s lover, Khalid, gets evicted from the show.

Meanwhile, Sheggz and Bella have another argument spun off in the bathroom, Wednesday morning.

“I am supposed to have a voice. Stop shutting me up,” Bella tells Sheggz as he expressed concern over her attitude and “sharp mouth.”





Eloswag and Rachel quarrel with Chichi over bathroom cleaning. “You are one of the people always littering this bathroom,” Rachel confronts Chichi.

Deji spurs a brawl following the games, and accuses Phyna of cheating by letting Groovy’s team ‘misuse the buzzer’ in the quiz session.

Moments later, Deji makes peace with Groovy as the duo talk things out and embrace each other.