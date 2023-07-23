In the glitzy world of Big Brother Naija, where drama and excitement converge, there are housemates whose presence leaves an indelible mark on viewers.

From the sassy and outspoken to the controversial and charismatic, these stars have ventured beyond the BBNaija house, carving their names in the entertainment industry and captivating millions of fans.

Now, rumours abound that some of these housemates might return for an epic All-Stars season, igniting excitement and anticipation among viewers.

Tribune Online has now turned the spotlight on several ex-housemates who have captured the hearts of fans and are now hotly speculated to make appearances in the upcoming new show.

Angel Agnes Smith – The unapologetic feminist



Angel Smith, the unapologetic feminist and Instagram sensation from Akwa Ibom, proved her mettle in Big Brother Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). With a colossal 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she swiftly became one of the most popular housemates of her set. Her journey to the finale, where she clinched 5th place, was nothing short of remarkable. Angel’s controversial tweets and outspoken nature endeared her to many Nigerians.

Now serving as a Get Fit Nigeria ambassador, Angel’s star continues to rise, collaborating with esteemed brands like Lipton, Jenny’s Glow, and Oppo. Fans are eager to see this fierce personality back on the BBNaija stage, stirring things up once again.

Khloe – The Fashionista with a Dash of Drama



Victoria Abiri Oluwabusayo, famously known as Khloe, left an unforgettable mark in Big Brother Naija Season 3 (Double Wahala). The Ekiti-born fashionista injected drama into the house, leading to her unfortunate disqualification alongside K-Brule. Post-BBNaija, Khloe’s decision to undergo cosmetic surgery in 2020 only added to her allure, earning her the nickname “Koko by Khloe.” Now a boss chick with thriving businesses, Khloe’s return would be a spectacle, as fans eagerly await to see if her fiery persona will bring more excitement and spice to the BBNaija house.

Elozonam – Multi-talented heartthrob



Elozonam, the heartthrob who captured many hearts in Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem Gang), has flourished post-BBNaija. The Lagos-bred TV star transitioned into a producer, content creator, and actor, receiving accolades like the 2023 AMVCA award for Best Online Social Content Creator. With nearly a million Instagram followers, Elozonam’s star power is undeniable. As a brand ambassador for Premier Cool Nigeria, Elozonam’s return promises excitement and talent in abundance. Viewers can’t wait to be enthralled by his action-packed performances once more.

Ceec – Drama Queen turned fashion influencer







Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Ceec, is an internet sensation and lawyer who mesmerized viewers in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala). As the second runner-up, she became a prominent figure on social media platforms, renowned for her controversial and tumultuous relationship with fellow housemate Tobi. Since the show’s end, Ceec has tactfully portrayed a drama-free persona on social media, securing numerous ambassadorial deals and winning the La Mode Award for Fashion Influencer of the Year. With her large following and captivating presence, her return to the BBNaija house would undoubtedly be an event to remember.

Nengi – Beauty Pageant Queen turned Entrepreneur



Rebecca Nengi Hampson rose to fame during Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Naija Lockdown). Known for her elegance and charm, she became the first Head of House and the first housemate of her season to garner 100,000 followers on Instagram. With a verified account and 3.2 million followers, Nengi has captured the hearts of her fans. Having won two beauty pageants and securing a place as a top-five finalist in the MBGN pageant, Nengi’s return to an All-Stars season promises to be filled with poise and grace.

Dorathy



Dorathy Bachor’s captivating personality and charming smile made her an instant sensation during Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Naija Lockdown). Known for her large personality and even larger “milk factory,” she quickly went viral, becoming the first housemate to get her account verified. Her devoted fans, fondly called DExplorers, continue to adore her. With a massive following of 2.2 million, Dorathy’s journey after BBNaija has led her to establish her personal shopper and procurement business called Shop For Me, while also thriving as an actress and brand influencer.

Mercy Eke – Resilient Lambo



Mercy Eke, the first woman to win Big Brother Naija, made headlines with her bold fashion choices and loving character during Season 4 (Pepper Dem). An actress, media personality, video vixen, and entrepreneur, she quickly became a star after the show. Her acting debut in the Nollywood film, Fate of Alakada, further cemented her status. As the founder of MNM Luxury, Mercy’s presence in an All-Stars season would undoubtedly bring a touch of glamour and resilience to the stage.

Ozo – Unapologetic Lover Boy



Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, aka Ozo, won the hearts of fans during Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Naija Lockdown) with his unapologetic love for fellow housemate Nengi. His active presence on Instagram and Twitter has garnered him a following of 1.5 million on Instagram. Known for juggling his roles as a consultant and entrepreneur, Ozo’s sports-oriented background and experience as a sports analyst make him an intriguing contender for an All-Stars season, promising both romance and strategy.

Kidwaya – Optimistic young billionaire



Terseer Kiddwaya, fondly called “Mr Versace,” earned support from many young Nigerians during Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Naija Lockdown). His style, personality, and relationship with Erica endeared him to viewers. As the Executive Director of Valley Agricultural and Foods Company and a co-founder at AK Exports, Kiddwaya’s entrepreneurial spirit and entertainment endeavours make him a lively addition to an All-Stars lineup.

Tacha – Unforgettable Drama Queen



Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha or Symply Tacha, became a household name after her fiery appearance in Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem). Despite her disqualification following an altercation with a fellow housemate, she remained an influential media personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Having won numerous awards and even appearing in MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,’ Tacha’s return to the BBNaija stage would undoubtedly set the scene ablaze, showcasing her tenacity and fan base.

Erica – Star Girl and Real Lover Girl



Erica Nlewidim, the charming and beautiful star girl, captured hearts in Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Naija Lockdown). Her relationship with a fellow housemate, which led to her disqualification, caused a massive stir across the nation and on social media. Post-BBNaija, Erica founded success with several endorsements and her acting career, securing a place as one of the most lovable female housemates. Her potential return in an All-Stars season promises excitement and the chance to showcase her growth and accomplishments.

Bisola – Talented Actress and Singer



Bisola Aieyola’s enchanting voice and vivacious personality earned her the first runner-up spot in BBNaija Season 2 (See Gobe). Since then, she has made a name for herself in the Nollywood industry, starring in several blockbuster movies. With a thriving acting career and a calm social media presence, Bisola’s return to an All-Stars season would allow her to showcase her artistic growth and accomplishments, adding a touch of musical flair to the mix.

Tobi Bakare – Affable Lover Boy



Tobi Bakare, fondly called Tobi, won hearts as the first housemate to enter the Big Brother Naija Season 3 (Double Wahala) house. His love interest in Ceec ignited countless discussions among fans.

A Nigerian actor, model, host, and photographer, Tobi’s affable nature and social butterfly persona promise a lively and entertaining addition to an All-Stars season.

Alex – The Vibe Queen



Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, famously known as Alex, became the third runner-up of BBNaija Season 3 (Double Wahala). Her vivacious personality and incredible dancing skills made her the life of the party during the show. Post-BBNaija, Alex’s acting career took off, and she featured in numerous Nollywood movies. Fans eagerly anticipate her return, where her boundless energy and magnetic vibe would light up the All-Stars stage once more.

As Big Brother Naija All Stars season begins tonight, viewers eagerly anticipate the fiery returns of these unforgettable housemates. From drama to charisma, controversy to talent, the BBNaija All Stars season promises to be an electrifying rollercoaster of entertainment, reuniting beloved stars who have left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of millions.

