This year’s edition of the popular TV reality show, BBNaija (BBNaija), set for an All Stars season, will have more twists and intrigues with the housemates from previous seasons ready to take over the screens.

According to the organisers, the ‘All-Star’ edition, will witness the return of fan favourites from past editions of the show, while the grand prize has been increased to a whooping N120m.

Speaking during a media parley on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, stated that fans of the show would, as in the past, decide which of the housemates to be evicted when the show eventually starts this Sunday.

The company’s Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola, added that the show would last for 70 days and will see various new elements to the show.

Fans can expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and a ‘Black envelope’ task. This season will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.

Speaking on this, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of BBNaija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show – we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of BBNaija is the All-Star Edition. We thank MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season in partnership with our lead sponsors, MoniePoint – as we get reintroduced to your favourite housemates. Welcome to BBNaija Season 8.”

As BBNaija returns for another season, fans across sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom will enjoy front-row, live-streamed access to all the activities in the Big Brother house on Africa’s top streaming service, Showmax. Interestingly, DStv Premium subscribers will get access to the platform for free, while Compact Plus and Compact subscribers get Show for half the cost. Friday Treat reached out to fans of the show to ask which former house mate they would like to see return for the new season. Here is a list of the most voted ex-housemates by our readers.

Khloe

Victoria Abiri Oluwabusayo popularly known as Khloe was born on the 29th of October 1993 in Lagos State, Nigeria. The model/fashion designer is a native of Ekiti State. For her elementary and secondary education, she attended Uppermost Nursery and Primary school and Lagos State Model College, Meiran respectively. She is a graduate of Accounting, from the Tai Solarin University. Khloe dabbled in the entertainment and fashion business immediately after she finished her university education.

In 2018, Khloe was introduced to Nigerians as one of the housemates to grace our TV screens on the BBNaija Season 3 themed ‘Double Wahala’. She got her popularity initially from modeling and taking part in several beauty pageants. Khloe was a finalist at the 2013 Miss Global Nigeria. She also got to the final at the 2015 Miss Charismatic Nigeria.

Khloe believes that she is often misquoted and intended to show people her true self in the BBN house and she did that as she brought a lot of drama to the house. Fans are hoping that she will be brought back for Season 8 to add spice and drama especially with her new body.

Tacha

BBNaija Star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha or Symply Tacha is a Nigerian Instagram influencer and former housemate of the 2019 BBNaija reality show.

Tacha’s participation in the reality show ended sadly due to her assault on her fellow housemate Mercy which led to her being disqualified and evicted from the house. Born December 23, 1995, Tacha is a graduate of sociology (2016) from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter hails from River State, Nigeria and brought a lot of drama in the house and was easily one of the fan favourites that year. She was voted by our readers as one of the favorites to return this year.

Elozonam

Elozonam Ogbolu is a Nigerian movie actor, singer, and music producer cum reality TV star. He was one of the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition in 2019.

Before joining the BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition, Elozonam was an aspiring Nigerian movie actor. Fans loved him for his intelligence and his dominance in the skits sector after gaining prominence from the Big Brother competition and opine that he would bring some fun elements to the show.

Seyi Awolowo

BBNaija season 4 housemate, Seyi Awolowo popularly is a businessman and an entrepreneur who became popular during his participation on the show.

Seyi emerged fifth with the least number of votes on the final day (day 99) and lost to Mercy, Mike, Frodd and Omashola to emerge fifth. He hails from Ogun State and is the grandson of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Seyi has since starred in several TV commercials, modeled for different organisations, acted in TV series etc. Fans voted him for his wits, charm and intellect as exhibited during and after the show.

Cee C

Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, is a well-known Nigerian lawyer, actress, model, social media sensation and reality television personality known as an ex-BBNaija housemate on the ‘Double Wahala’ season. Born in Enugu, she Cee C was quite controversial during her season and was chastised for hurting fellow housemate, Lolu, and her love debacle with Tobi during their edition. She was voted by our readers for her dogged posture and controversial stance she exudes.

Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre is a Nigerian actor, model, host, compere, and photographer. He rose to fame after appearing on the ‘Double Wahala’ season. He became one of the favourite housemates on the show for his fun personality. He also gained prominence for his bromance with the show’s winner Miracle Ikechukwu and his on-screen relationship with first runner-up Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a Cee-C.

He has, since then, gained more prominence as an actor in the Nollywood movie industry. His role in ‘Brotherhood (2022)’ and ‘Gangs Of Lagos (2023)’ gained him acclaim from both critics and fans. For his role in the former, Tobi won ‘Best Actor in Drama (Movie/TV Series)” at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023. Tobi graduated with a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos.

Ozo

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, known as Ozo, is a sports analyst and consultant. Ozo was among the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Housemates. Ozo was evicted in the penultimate week of the show with former housemate TikyTee. Ozo was a hit with the ladies during the BBNaija Lockdown show as he was tagged as overly handsome and gentle. Ozo was also associated with fellow housemate Nengi; Ozo consistently pushed to have a relationship with Nengi, who always stated that Ozo was not her type.

Fans want him back for his gentlemanly stance, intelligence on sports matters and a possible love triangle.

Erica Nlewedim

The actress and BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate is an only child. Raised by her mother in Lagos State, she is from Abia State. She studied acting at Met Film School, London. The BBNaija star is a commercial model, an ex-beauty queen.

She has a BSc in business administration from Covenant university. ‘Riri’ as she fondly calls herself has always been passionate about entertainment, beauty, and business.

Erica Nlewedim is a Nollywood actress who began her acting career in 2015 with a lead role in ‘Secrets and Scandals’. Prior to her emergence into the movie scene, Erica Nlewedim participated in the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant. With her enchanting signature smile and always happy looks, Erica quickly became a fan favorite and won the Most Photogenic award. As a model, Erica has graced a number of billboards nationwide, modeling for top brands in Nigeria. Fans want her back on season 8 for drama, lots of it.

Neo

Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure, popularly referred to as Neo, was a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native before becoming one of the housemates in the Lock down season 5 2020 edition.

He was a party animal and brought a lot of drama to his season, easily making him a fan favourite for a return this season.

Prince

Nelson Enwerem Prince is also one of the housemates in the Lock down season 5. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration, he enjoys active sports and reading about ancient religions and African history. He’s a graduate of pure physics from the University of Calabar and is currently living in Lagos. Prince was a fan favourite in 2020 for his fashion sense and competitive nature and it is little wonder he was voted to return by our readers.

Dorathy

Dorathy worked her way to the top while in the’Lockdown’ house by becoming the Deputy Head of House (DHOH) to Ozoemena ‘Ozo’, a fellow housemate.

Upon entering the house, she proved to Nigerians to be the girl she claimed she was as one of the most interesting characters in the BBNaija House with a unique character of being vocal, open-minded and funny. Her physical endowment was also a hit with many fans.

Our readers have voted her back for her sex appeal and no nonsense stance sure to bring a lot of heat to the house this season.

Kim Oprah

Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as ‘Kim Oprah’ was a BBNaija ‘Pepper dem’ housemate. She is from Imo State. She was popularly known as the ‘Queen of accents’ in the BBNaija house.

Kim Oprah is a TV Presenter/ host, an entrepreneur, a model and an ex-beauty queen who had represented Nigeria in many pageants. Kim Oprah was a fan favorite during her season and many want her back.

Yousef

Yusuf Garba who prefers to be called Yousef was a high school teacher, model and trainer who, with good looks and swag, won the attention of many BBNaija lovers with his charming personality and funny dance steps.

Our readers want him back for his unique personality and to verify if his dancing is any better.

Alex Unusual

The social media sensation was born in Nsukka, Enugu State, as Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra. Alex is a sought-after personality commanding a massive fan base across various social media platforms. As one of the housemates in the BBNaija show, she became the third runners-up in the 2018 ‘Double Wahala’ season. Our readers want her back for her unique personality, stubborn stance and ability to create drama.

Saga

Adeoluwa Okusaga is famously known as Saga. He is an engineer, model, and fitness expert known as a lover boy housemate show BBNaija ‘Shine ya eye’ season 6 season.

In addition to his love for art, he enjoys dancing, singing, and working out. He started an online fitness club with members from all around the world as a result of his last interest. Saga was voted by the fans for his love for fitness and his ability to create drama with his feelings.

Cross

Cross da Boss came into the limelight when he participated in BBNaija ‘Shine ya eye’ season in 2021. The Nigerian celebrity is known for sharing his lifestyle pictures on Instagram. He is a fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur, and model. Real names Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo, he is fun loving personality whose playboy persona earned his many fans across the world. He was voted by our fans to return because of his life-of-any-party persona and loverboy attitude sure to bring drama this season.

Pere

Pere Egbi a.k.a ‘The General’ was one of the male housemates of the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’. He was a former US military officer before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate.

Pere was one of the most talked about housemate for his season, owing to his military like stance whenever he was head of house and also his fights with Whitemoney. His love situation with Maria was also a trending topic and our readers have voted him as one of the top male ex-housemates they would like to see return this season.

