The countdown to the BBNaija All-Stars grand finale has begun, and it’s all anyone can talk about. With Venita, Soma, and Angel bidding an emotional farewell during the Sunday live eviction show, we are now left with the stellar six who have successfully navigated the twists and turns of this thrilling season. As anticipation soars, it’s time to take a closer look at what makes each of the finalists’ journey unique and their chances of clinching the coveted title.

Adekunle

Adekunle has proven to be a formidable contender, not just with his undeniable charm but also with his intelligence. He has shown himself to be both charismatic and intelligent, making him a standout finalist. Known for his recent romantic entanglement with Venita and his previous BBNaija season experience, Adekunle’s charm has propelled him to the forefront. Will his smarts and smooth talk help him clinch the title? We will find out on Sunday.

Pere

If there’s one housemate who’s stirred up the most chaos and controversy this season, it’s Pere. His fiery clashes with Alex, Ilebaye, Adekunle, and others have made for some truly unforgettable moments. Pere’s determination to secure a spot in the finale, even if it means sacrificing relationships, has been crystal clear. While his arguments may have ruffled some feathers, there’s no denying that he’s given viewers plenty of drama to sink their teeth into. But will these chaotic encounters ultimately lead him to victory? This will be answered on Sunday.

Cross

In a game where every move counts, Cross proved that minding your business can be a winning strategy. His iconic move of purchasing immunity with 4000 Moniepoint coins during a special shopping task showcased his intelligence and determination. As viewers eagerly await Sunday’s finale, one can’t help but wonder if Cross’s strategic spending will pay off. Regardless of the outcome, his journey has been memorable.

Mercy Eke

No stranger to the BBNaija stage, Mercy Eke’s return as an All-Star was marked by her relationships with housemates like Pere, Whitemoney, and Kiddwaya. Her knack for stirring up conversations for viewers has kept audiences hooked and she has managed to maintain her ‘Queen of Highlights’ title. The big question now is whether her past victory and devoted fanbase will be enough to secure another win. Will this season’s highlights land her back in the winner’s circle?

Cee-C





Cee-C, once known for her controversial clashes in Big Brother Double Wahala season, has showcased a different side in the All-Star edition. While not entirely free from controversy, she’s displayed a calmer demeanour this time around. With her undeniable presence and occasional sparks of controversy, she’s in the running for the grand prize. As the finale approaches, all eyes are on Ceec, waiting to see if she can finally secure her win in BBNaija after coming in second during her first run in the Biggieverse.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye, often described as the ‘crybaby’ of the house or ‘Gen-Z baddie’, has managed to capture the nation’s heart. Despite enduring some harsh experiences within the house, her authenticity has resonated with viewers. Will these emotional moments earn her more sympathy and ultimately lead to victory? The winner will be unveiled this Sunday, revealing if Ilebaye’s ‘Arisers’ can carry her to the finish line.

As we eagerly await the crowning of the BBNaija All-Stars champion this Sunday, one thing is certain – each finalist brings a unique flavour to the game. With their diverse personalities, strategies, and fan bases, it’s a hard guess who will emerge victorious. Only the housemate whose fanbase goes to war during the voting cycle will win. Voting lines are open on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close at 10 pm on Friday.

The stage is set, and the excitement is up. May the best housemate win!

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE