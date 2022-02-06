BBNaija 2020 housemate, kidwaya’s uncle, joins Benue guber race

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Former Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Accord Newspaper, Joseph Waya, has declared his interest to join the gubernatorial race in Benue State come 2023.

A foremost Journalist, Joseph is a  younger brother to the Nigerian businessman and celebrity-based in London, Terry Waya and an uncle to the 2020 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kidwaya.

Joseph Waya made the declaration at a press conference held at the weekend in Makurdi,  Benue State capital.

He said he’s coming into the race was to heed the call of his kinsmen at Mbakena, Mbayongo in Vandeikya local government area of the state who he said had beckoned on him to take a shot at the state plum seat.

According to him, “It is with utmost respect and humility that I notify you of the desire of my kinsfolk and my acceptance thereof to contest for the governorship of Benue State in the forthcoming general elections of 2023.

He noted that he did not just jump into his kinsmen clarion call but had to go into fasting and prayer to seek spiritual guidance, adding that he had now been assured that it was the right thing to do.

“Therefore, I have now accepted to run for the office of Governor of our dear state as this is God’s will for me and the state. As many people have already known, I have always had a penchant for service, especially selfless service that requires self-deprivation and sacrifice for the common good.

“Therefore, my decision to run for the governorship is solely informed by my undying desire to be of service to our people.”

Waya said he was yet to conclude on which party platform he would be running for the governorship.

He promised to make a difference by bringing into forth;  ‘character, integrity, resourcefulness, acumen, capacity, temperament, resilience discipline, courage, fear of God among others into governance if given the mandate.

