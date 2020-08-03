BBN housemate, Nengi gets verified on Instagram

The acclaimed beauty queen and one of the housemates in the BBN season 5 lockdown edition, Nengi has gotten her Instagram account verified.

This was made known via a tweet which was posted on her twitter handle on Monday morning.

The week starting on the most beautiful note. Queen Nengi is now verified on IG 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃#BBNaija#NengiAppreciates#NengiVerified pic.twitter.com/ME7Je2TOHX — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑 (@nengiofficial_) August 3, 2020

This development comes two weeks after the commencement of the fifth season of the yearly reality show and a day after the eviction of two out of the 20 housemates that were unveiled at the beginning of the show.

BB Naija is believed to be one of the most-watched TV shows in the country.

Nengi, whose real name is Rebecca Nengi Hampson, is from Bayelsa State. Her Instagram handle is @nengiofficial.

She now has over 300,000 followers on her Instagram account, making her the highest followed housemate as at the time of filing this story.

