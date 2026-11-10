BBC presenter Tommy Walsh dies at 69 after long illness

British television presenter and professional builder Tommy Walsh, best known for co-presenting the BBC garden makeover programme Ground Force, has died at the age of 69 following a long illness.

His death was confirmed by his agent, Debbie Schiesser, who said in a statement to the Press Association that Walsh’s family had requested privacy following his death.

Walsh rose to prominence on Ground Force, which he co-presented alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock from 1997 to 2005.

The popular gardening programme featured a team transforming outdoor spaces for members of the public and attracted up to 12 million viewers at the height of its popularity.

Before becoming a television personality, Walsh worked as a professional builder and operated his own property business in Hackney, east London.

His journey into television began after he carried out renovation work at the home of a BBC producer, who subsequently invited him to audition for a programme that would eventually become Ground Force.

Following the success of the programme, Walsh continued his television career, appearing in several home improvement shows, including Homes Under the Hammer, Clean It, Fix It and Cowboys and Angels.

He also featured on entertainment programmes such as Celebrity Fit Club, Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank and Pointless.

Walsh’s death marks the passing of one of British television’s familiar faces, whose career took him from the building industry to millions of homes through his work on popular television programmes.