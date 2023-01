“There is nothing hidden from us, we have all the documents of the APC financial mismanagements”.

A gubernatorial candidates debate organised by The British Broadcasting Cooperation BBC in Katsina on Monday has exposed how the APC government is squandering the States Local government’s joint account funds.

The allegation which came in the form of an attack by the People’s Democratic party PDP Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke on his opponent Dr Dikko Radda of the APC has exposed how the ruling party hijacked and mismanaged the Local government’s funds.

“There is nothing hidden from us, we have all the documents of the APC financial mismanagements”.

Senator Danmarke said, “The latest one is an approval by Governor Aminu Bello Masari to deduct the total sum of over N500 million naira from the 34 Local governments’ joint account, to mobilize Katsina citizens to come out en masse to receive President Buhari’s during his one-day state visit, scheduled for 26-27th January.”

It will also be recalled that last 2 weeks during the PDP campaign rally in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senatorial candidate for the PDP in that zone Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita has also condemned what he called “an APC reckless government with nothing to show”.

Senator Babba Kaita also alleged that they have a letter of approval from Governor Masari authorising the Commissioner for Local governments and Chieftaincy affairs to deduct the sum of N100 million naira from each of the 34 Local governments to finance the campaign of the APC gubernatorial candidate Dr Dikko Radda.

When he chipped in, the PDP gubernatorial candidate Senator Danmarke warned Governor Masari and threatened to set up a commission of inquiry if he wins the forthcoming election, to bring the culprits to book.

The government however through the Commissioner for Local governments and Chieftaincy affairs Alhaji Yau Umar Gwajo-gwajo has denied what it called allegations without basis.

Gwajo-gwajo said, “I am hearing it for the first time from you Journalists. If there’s anything of such approval it will come to my desk, but I haven’t had such approval from His Excellency.