BB Titans category sponsor, Nigerian Breweries, inspires Africans to rise as giants

Nigeria’s largest brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB), has been disclosed as one of the sponsors for the 2023 Big Brother Titans show.

The announcement was made at the official press briefing conference which took place on Thursday, 15th December 2022 in Lagos Nigeria. The show’s producers, Multichoice, announced Nigerian Breweries as a category sponsor for the Lager and Stout categories.

The FMCG portfolio has, over the years, expressed ways that its brands are committed to refreshing Nigerians and inspiring values like confidence and self-expression. Its range of products are esteemed to be the perfect companion during special moments like spending quality time with loved ones, hanging out with friends, or catching up with one’s favourite show. This is why Nigerian Breweries brands Desperados, Legend will be leading the Lager and Stout category sponsorship of the show in the coming year.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Wasiu Abiola, Cluster Media Lead – West Africa, Nigeria Breweries Plc, said. “Africans are celebrated all over the world for our beautiful cultures and lively spirit. Africans are bold, confident, talented and enjoy spending quality time with friends and family. As an organisation we strongly believe that the 2023 BB Titans show presents an opportunity for the world to witness the blend of two great countries, foster interactive conversations and boost both economies. This is why Nigerian Breweries is glad to keep contestants and viewers refreshed as the show runs in the upcoming months.”

Present at the press briefing were representatives of NB’s senior executives and brand ambassadors, executives from Multichoice, ex-BBNaija housemates – Chizzy, Adekunle, Dotun and Giddyfia as well as the media and a few fans of the show.

Themed “The Rise of the Giants”, the show aims to unearth the giants of the continent that are yet to be discovered. A new wave of superstars are about to take Africa and the world by storm.

The BB Titans show which is slated to begin by January 2023 features a merger of Nigerian and South African contestants. The show is believed to help tighten the bond between both countries as their cultures blend and interact in the Big Brother House, as well as through interactions from fans and critics in the media. Although contestants will be hosted in South Africa, there will be an extension of all the events in Nigeria.





Big Brother fans can expect to enjoy double drama, double thrill and double fun as they watch the show while enjoying their favourite Desperados, Legend extra stout and other brands of Nigerian Breweries Plc.