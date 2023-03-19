Ebiowei Lawal – Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Oteigbanyo George-Braah of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the Nembe Constituency 1 seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Declaring the results at the King Koko Square collation centre in Ognolomabiri, the INEC Returning Officer, Mr Okechukwu Okeke, said that George-Braah polled 2928 votes to defeat his opponent, the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo.

Giving a further rundown of the figures of the result, Okeke announced that Hon. Ben-Ololo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is running for a third term in office polled 2356 votes, while Kenneth Standfast of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 485 votes.

Also, in Yenagoa Constituency 2, an area which is considered to be a stronghold of the PDP, Waikumo Amakoromo of the APGA polled 4971 votes to defeat his opponent, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai of the PDP, an incumbent lawmaker who has served two tenures already.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…





How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…

EDITORIAL: Making cash freely available

ON Friday, March 3, long after Nigerians had been thrown into economic strangulation, social dislocation, mental torture and emotional turmoil with the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari…