Bayelsa: Unease in Sylva’s camp over defection of Diri, others to APC

•Senator Konbowei may lose return ticket

AMIDST the facade of public excitement over the resignation of Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his likely move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal that there is growing tension in the Bayelsa State chapter of the ruling party.

Checks revealed that the apprehension has to do with the likely battle for the control of the APC structure ahead of the 2027 power game between the contending power blocs.

Diri, who has refused to disclose his next political destination, will have to battle for control of the party structure with the likes of former governor, Timpre Sylva; current Minister of State, Petroleum, Honourable Heineken Lokpobiri and the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku.

Multiple sources told the Sunday Tribune that the political camp of ex-Governor Sylva, who lost the last governorship election to Governor Diri, is wary of losing the party structure to the latter, who, by virtue of the practice in the party, will assume the status of the leader of the APC in Bayelsa as sitting governor.

Further investigation by Sunday Tribune revealed that Governor Diri’s coming, which is being facilitated by the Presidency, may frustrate the political permutation of Sylva and his loyalists.

According to sources, aside from the Presidency, Diri’s likely defection to the APC enjoys the blessing of the incumbent Minister of State, Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri. He is, however, being given a cold shoulder by Sylva, who perceived Diri as a threat to his political aspiration and power bloc.

The source revealed: “Timpre Sylva from Bayelsa East wants to come to Senate in 2027. He is also scheming to give the governorship ticket to his ally from his Senatorial zone, the incumbent Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku. All that will be jeopardised as the sitting governor assumes the position of party leader and decides who gets what.”

Speaking with Sunday Tribune at the weekend, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Honourable Yekeen Nabena, who is from Bayelsa State, expressed concern over unfolding development in the South-South state.

He said: “Let me explain something to you. Coming isn’t the problem; how is he going to manage it with people on ground already? That’s the question.

“That’s the problem with APC. It also exists in Delta. It was recently that the Senator Omo-Agege group and the James Ibori group are now trying to attend meetings with the governor. So, if Douye Diri comes in, how is he going to manage the situation?”

A chieftain of the APC told Sunday Tribune in confidence that the Bayelsa governor has his own plan for dumping the PDP.

He dismissed insinuation that the Presidency is muscling the governors to dump their platforms for the APC in order to build a Southern coalition ahead next general elections.

The politician, incidentally from Bayelsa State claimed Governor Diri is scheming to use the Presidency to secure protection ahead of unveiling his 2027 aspiration.

He said: “The governor is desperate for protection from the Presidency. He wants to come to Senate in 2027 and install his successor. He knows that will put him in collision course with his godfather, Seriake Dickson.

“He knows he can’t secure Senatorial ticket and still decides who succeeds him.”

Investigation by Sunday Tribune revealed that in a bold move to secure his seat, Senator representing Bayelsa central, Benson Konbowei, announced on the floor of the Senate on Thursday through the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, his formal resignation from the PDP and defection to APC.

Incidentally, both Governor Diri and Senator Konbowei are from same Senatorial zone.