The paramount ruler of Igbogene in Bayelsa State, Professor Augustine Ikein, has pledged to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to address health and social issues in the Igbogene community.

Ikein made the commitment during a community engagement and advocacy visit by the NGOs, the Women Organised for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN) and the Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation (ENWAF) in Yenagoa.

Executive Director of WOMAN, Mrs Eunice Nnachi highlighted the need to tackle the consequences of cholera outbreak, drug abuse and the neglect of maternal health in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nnachi stressed the importance of improving sanitation and access to clean water to prevent cholera, implementing comprehensive drug abuse prevention and treatment programmes and increasing investment in maternal healthcare services.

In his response, the royal father expressed gratitude for WOMAN’s initiative and pledged to collaborate with local authorities, healthcare providers, and community leaders to develop a holistic strategy to address the identified challenges.

He advocated the need for a multifaceted approach that leveraged the expertise and resources of various stakeholders to improve the overall wellbeing of the Igbogene community.

He said the visit was a crucial step in empowering the community and fostering collaborative efforts to address the pressing health and social issues affecting Igbogene community.

The traditional ruler stressed the importance of private initiatives like WOMAN and ENWAF in partnering with traditional rulers, government and other stakeholders to promote human welfare and collective wellbeing.

He said: “Both advanced and developing countries, encourage your kind of organisation to partner not only with traditional rulers, the government itself, in attempt to promote human welfare that should be about governance.

“You cannot leave it alone for the government to take all the work. This private initiative is a welcome idea, to add value, promote and create collective welfare.”

