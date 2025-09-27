Bayelsa stakeholders demand surveillance expansion to gas pipeline protection

Host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have demanded the expansion of the mandate and operation of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) to the protection of crude oil well heads and gas pipelines in other to completely eliminate crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism across the Niger Delta.

The host communities made this demand during PINL’s monthly stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, where community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations called on the Federal Government to broaden PINL’s mandate beyond pipeline surveillance to include flow stations and other critical oil and gas assets.

President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Jonathan Lokpobiri, described PINL’s approach as a model for how homegrown companies can build trust with host communities.

“This company has shown that when you empower a local operator who understands the culture and the needs of the people, problems that once seemed intractable become conversations and complex issues can be resolved.

“They are doing far more than they are paid for,” he noted. “If this company is empowered further, the Niger Delta can become a hub of peace, investment, and development.”

Also speaking, Comrade Ebiwari Edmond, leader of the Coalition of Grassroots Leaders in the Niger Delta, said the constant engagement of the firm has reduced insecurity and oil theft.

Edmond went further, suggesting that the government should grant PINL an operational license in the oil sector, and not just pipeline surveillance contract.

Edmond said “we were not getting it this right before now. Since PINL came on board, communities are involved in the process, and that is why the pipelines are more secure today.”

Mr. John John Onyifie, another stakeholder, emphasized the need for stronger protection of flow stations, which he described as vulnerable points where multiple pipelines converge.

He noted that “PINL is already doing more than expected. They should be given the chance to do more.”

Representing the Niger Delta Buckingham Palace Group, Mike Edokumo highlighted the wider benefits of PINL’s operations, to include proactive approach, adding that the company has significantly curbed oil theft, enhanced regional security and promoted economic prosperity in the Niger Delta.

Furthermore, the community leaders thanked PINL for providing employment, scholarships, and empowerment opportunities for their youths, and particularly for women.

Responding to the stakeholders, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement at PINL, announced that the firm has expanded its operations to include the protection of gas lines in the Eastern Corridor.

He said, “with the expanded scope, we have created more surveillance jobs for youths in the region. PINL now provides direct employment to over 35,000 young people across oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta.”

He added that the expansion aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes job creation and poverty alleviation.

“While the Federal Government has shown commitment by expanding surveillance responsibilities, we urge other tiers of government to complement these efforts by providing more opportunities for our youths,” Mezeh said.

While presenting a monthly scorecard, Mezeh reported that PINL achieved zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bayelsa during the review period.

“Operations in the Eastern Corridor remained uninterrupted, while crude oil losses dropped to their lowest levels in 16 years, according to figures from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC),” Mezeh added.

He acknowledged attempts by vandals to breach sections of the pipeline in Bonny and Eleme, Rivers State, but said they were foiled through collaboration with security agencies.

He informed the audience that the suspects from incidents in Ikata and Ogbo are currently facing prosecution by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Mezeh credited the achievements to community cooperation, saying, “our success is the result of collaboration with host communities and stakeholders. Together, we have demonstrated that security and development go hand in hand.”

