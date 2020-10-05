Bayelsa senatorial bye-elections:  Gombe gov heads APC reconciliation, election committee

Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to chair the Party’s Reconciliation/Election Committee for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts.

The other Committee Members according to Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege – Vice Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Sahabi and Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Uba Sani.

Others are; Ambassador Fatima Goni, Senator Chris Adegije, Alh Yusuf O. Ocholi, Chief Enyi o. Enyi, Pearl Ekebong Inwang while Bar Ekemini Cletus Udoh is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

According to the statement which copies were made available to newsmen in Gombe, The committee will be inaugurated by the APC Caretaker Chairman on Tuesday, October 6, by 2 pm at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

