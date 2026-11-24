The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the managements of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), South-South Development Agency, Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide safer boats, life jackets, floaters and other water transportation safety equipment to riverine communities in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State.

The House also mandated the agencies to provide additional relief materials to residents affected by the recent boat mishap in the area and enforce the mandatory use of life-saving equipment during water transportation to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance titled, ‘Urgent need to prioritise rescue and placate the boat mishap victims going to Ukubie in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State,’ sponsored by Hon. Rodney Ambaiowei. The lawmakers subsequently observed a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Leading the debate, Hon. Ambaiowei expressed sadness over the fatal boat accident involving more than 150 Nigerians, mostly indigenes of Southern Ijaw, which occurred on November 20, 2026.

He explained that the victims were mourners travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie for a condolence visit when their boat capsized at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan, throwing all the occupants into the river.

The lawmaker disclosed that, as of November 22, 2026, 51 people had been rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and discomfort, while 29 victims, including two children, had lost their lives. He added that the survivors had been taken to various medical facilities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and government health facilities in Yenagoa for treatment, while rescue operations continued to recover other missing passengers.

“The House is concerned that many others who were involved in that accident are yet to be recovered despite Bayelsa State Government’s frantic efforts. The rescue operation requires a wider search for bodies or possible survivors. Families of victims and the entire people of Southern Ijaw, particularly Ukubie and the environs, have been thrown into severe mourning,” he said.

Hon. Ambaiowei attributed the vulnerability of riverine communities to the poor condition and inadequacy of boats deployed for transportation, noting that most were old, overworked and overloaded because of the scarcity of available boats.

He also lamented the lack of adequate life jackets, floaters and other water safety equipment, as well as the failure to enforce their use, despite water being the major means of transportation in the predominantly riverine communities.

He further warned that failure by NEMA and other relevant agencies to intensify rescue operations and provide additional relief materials could expose the affected communities to further hardship.

According to him, water transportation is not only essential for mobility but also central to the economic survival of residents, many of whom depend on fishing for food and their livelihoods.

“The House is disturbed that if the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies do not double their efforts in the location with larger rescue operations and relief materials, more harm could befall the people within that location,” he said.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his immediate response to the emergency, particularly the deployment of Vice President Kashim Shettima to the affected area to commiserate with bereaved families and the donation of N250 million to victims of the tragedy.

He, however, stressed the need for sustained government intervention to protect lives and livelihoods in Southern Ijaw and other riverine communities.

The House consequently mandated its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management to liaise immediately with NEMA and the Bayelsa State Government to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.