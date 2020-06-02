Bayelsa records 2nd COVID-19-related death

Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force Committee, on Tuesday, announced the second death related to the global pandemic, in Bayelsa.

This was contained in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Director, Public Health, Dr Stow Jones.

NAN reports that the deceased was a middle-aged Bayelsa resident, who was presented at one of the public hospitals a week ago.

Jones said the deceased was critically ill with signs suggestive of kidney disease.

“He was thus been managed as such and had some sessions of dialysis.

“Further clinical investigations revealed he also had signs suggestive of a possible COVID- 19 infection.

“Samples were thus collected from him, which returned positive for COVID-19.

“His test result was among the nine positive results announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for Bayelsa on May 31.

“He was still due for a final session of dialysis on Monday, June 1. He, however, passed away on the night of May 31,” Jones said.

The Director of Public Health added that the victim had been buried by the COVID-19 Safe Burial Team, as witnessed by his relatives and friends.

(NAN)

