Bayelsa State government has commenced the process of acquiring Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation difficulties in the state.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this during a meeting with first-class traditional rulers at the secretariat of the state council of traditional rulers in Yenagoa.

Senator Diri said plans were at an advanced stage to introduce CNG buses into the state’s transportation system as part of efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He recalled that his administration earlier procured cars and buses for transportation purposes, promising that it would continue to explore ways of making life easier for the people.

Giving an account of his stewardship, the governor said his administration had overcome the challenges posed by the state’s terrain through the construction of three senatorial roads and other infrastructural projects.

He stated that projects such as the nine-storey secretariat complex and the 30,000-seat stadium were not white elephants but investments in the future of the state. He expressed optimism that they would be completed within the expected time and according to specifications.

He also said the capacity of the state’s independent power project was being increased from 60 to 100 megawatts, and assured that electricity would soon be supplied to other towns outside Yenagoa.

Diri expressed his administration’s appreciation to the royal fathers for their support and urged them not to relent.

His words: “Our terrain is not too difficult, and we have proved it. Today, the story has changed about the Nembe-Brass road. Even the Southern Ijaw road, some people wanted to see it, and now we can drive to Angiama and Oporoma. The same thing applies to the Bayelsa West road, as we can drive to Ekeremor, and we are still pushing further.

“Before Christmas, I want to see electricity extended to other towns outside Yenagoa. We are very sure that very soon, Bayelsa, which was called the capital of darkness, will become a capital of light. Beyond the 60 megawatts, we are upscaling to achieve 100 megawatts to boost industrialisation. That is the way a place grows.”

Responding to the requests of the monarchs, the governor said that before the end of his tenure, first-class traditional rulers and permanent secretaries in the state civil service would receive official vehicles.

He approved free comprehensive medical check-ups for the monarchs, an upward review of their monthly overhead allowance and the renovation of the council’s conference hall.

Earlier, chairman of the council of traditional rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, commended Diri for his remarkable achievements in office.

He recalled some of the challenges the administration had overcome, including the COVID-19 pandemic during its early days in 2020 and the backlog of gratuities owed to pensioners.

“On medical check-ups, the state will pick up your entire bill for comprehensive medical examinations within the state, and for those we cannot handle here, we will take care of them outside the country.

“On the issue of cars, I will look into it, but be rest assured that it will be done before we leave office. Our first-class royal fathers and our permanent secretaries will get official vehicles.

“I am also working on how we will procure CNG buses to reduce the cost of transportation in our state. The process is ongoing.

“My dear fathers, we need to treat our state like an egg that must not break because we will hand it over to our children. I assure you that we will continue to work for the development of our state. We are not wasting money on the secretariat and stadium projects. We are building for the future.

“Please continue to support your government and join us in prayers that the next governor will continue to unite our people and develop our state.”

Earlier, chairman of the council of traditional rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, commended Diri for his remarkable achievements in office.

He recalled some of the challenges the administration had overcome, including the COVID-19 pandemic during its early days in 2020 and the backlog of gratuities owed to pensioners.

Dakolo, who is the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, also listed the gas turbine project, the three senatorial roads, and achievements in sports, education and other sectors as developments worthy of commendation.