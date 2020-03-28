Bayelsa police rescues 80-year-old mother of Yenagoa council chairman

The Bayelsa State Command of Nigeria Police Force, on Saturday announced the rescue of 80-year-old mother of the Chairman of the Yenagoa Local Government Council Area, the 80 years old mother of the Yenagoa Local Government Council Area chairman, Barr. Uroupaye Nimizuo, after spending twenty-one days in the kidnappers den.

SP Asinim Butswat, the spokesman of the Police Command, who confirmed the development said “Madam Beauty Nimizuoa, the 80-year-old Mother of the Chairman of the Yenagoa Local Government Council Area, Barr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa was abducted on the 5th of March at her residence in Agudama-Epetiama area of the State capital.

“Her abductor demanded for the sum of N 70 million naira ransom. But on Saturday, her release from the kidnapper’s den was made possible after series of phone tracking that lead the police to the hideout of the kidnappers first in Ughelli, Warri of Delta who later moved to Ezetu Community in Bayelsa where they confronted by the police.

“The operations of the Puff Adder, which was coordinated under the command of the Commander, DSP Chris Nwaogbo, has identified the mastermind and are on his trail with the arrest of one his key associate in Delta State. The mastermind had escaped arrest twice and has sustained severe gunshot wound during a shootout with policemen.”

Tribune Online further gathered that the mastermind of the kidnap gang, simply identified as John is said to be a graduate of the Abia State University, Uturu in Abia State and is also said to be known with his operational mobile line as Frank Philips.

