The Joint Military Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, has uncovered no fewer than 50 illegal refining sites within the Biseni forests in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

The Commander, Rear Adm. John Okeke, who led the operation, told newsmen that illegal refining of stolen crude oil was taking place in each of the sites.

Okeke said that the team discovered a large pit capable of accommodating no fewer than 10 trucks of Alternative Gas Oil, also known as diesel.

”It is from this large pit that they distribute to their illegal refining sites,” he said.

ALSO READ: Bayelsa ex-lawmaker petitions EFCC to probe NCDMB’s investments

He recalled that the joint task force had severally warned against illegal oil businesses in the area, and reiterated its commitment to fight the menace

”We have continued to warn, we are not going to relent. We will not get tired, we will continue to work, we shall locate them wherever they are.

”Our team moved from Ahoada-West in Rivers to discover these 50 illegal refining sites in Biseni, Bayelsa,” he said.

Okeke said that oil theft and illegal refining of crude oil had become a huge source of worry in the region.

He urged the public to always support the task force with credible information to track down on illegal oil refiners.

”We can’t do it alone, we need the support of the public. You can’t imagine that such activities will be ongoing in this thick forest except with reliable intelligence,” he said. (NAN)