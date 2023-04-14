The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (rtd), has assured aspirants that the party would conduct a fair, transparent and peaceful primary election in the 105 Wards across the eight local government areas of the state.

Maj. Gen. Jibrin gave the assurance on Thursday after a meeting with stakeholders of the party, at the APC secretariat in Yenagoa, the state capital, adding that the Primary Election Appeal Committee of the party headed by DIG Habila Joshua is also on ground to monitor the process.

One of the major concerns raised at the meeting, Tribune Online learnt, was whether a member of the party who do not have a valid voter’s card would be eligible to participate in the primary or not and it was agreed that it is a valid membership card and not voter’s card that would be used for accreditation during the exercise today.

According to the chairman, the committee has put in place lots of measures to ensure a hitch free exercise, just as the appeal committee has concluded arrangements to receive and address all petitions that may emanate after the exercise.

He said: “The committee has had series of engagements with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bayelsa Police Command, Department of State Security Service, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to seek advice on how to go about the exercise peacefully according to the regulations.

“We cannot give the total figures of party members because in some of the wards, you have up to 100 people, in some it’s less. So it is difficult because there are 105 wards, it’s difficult to have it off the top of my head. But just know that we have a register for all those that will participate. We will accredit everybody before they cast their votes.

“We assure of the compilation of the voters register based on our party register in each and every ward in the eight local government areas and nobody will be allowed to join the queue of voting until they are accredited.”

