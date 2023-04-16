The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed willingness to work with his contenders during the just concluded governorship primary where he emerged winner.

Chief Sylva in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media And Public Affairs, Mr. Julius Bokoru, said that he does not see his contenders such as Chief David Lyon, Joshua Maciver, Festus Daumiebi and others as ambitious individuals but as members who have true love and patriotism for the state and APC.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Leader of the APC in Bayelsa, thanked members of the party and Bayelsans for their peaceful disposition during the primary and after he emerged as the Party’s standard bearer.

Parts of the statement read “This is not a personal victory, it is a collective one. Our party has once again demonstrated what true democracy is, how elections should be – peaceful, credible and reflective of the people’s wishes.

“I thank the other aspirants. As a party and as a people we owe them a debt of gratitude. I do not see their move as one of ambition, all I see, all that can be seen is true love and patriotism for our state and party.

“I thank members of our great party who came out en masse to vote. I know the dream that spurred you on – a better Bayelsa, a more accountable state, a truly prosperous state and the original Glory of All Lands.

“Together we will achieve that. I will work with the other aspirants and party stakeholders and we will create the Bayelsa we all yearn for, we will make every Bayelsan proud of our state.

“Our brothers and sisters from other political divides must have watched how the APC elections went. We demand the same decorum in the general elections. Bayelsans deserve the right to freely exercise their franchise, they must have a stake in their own state.”