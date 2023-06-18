The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter, says that it has identified a planned campaign of calumny by some top ranking members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against its candidate for the forthcoming November 11th gubernatorial election, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Barr. Dennis Otiotio-Odoni, said in a statement on Sunday that the PDP plans to install hirelings and mercenaries on major media outlets to masquerade and speak as APC chieftains in an infernal bid to discredit the party and it’s governorship candidate.

Otiotio-Odoni advised the general public to take note and discountenance media outings from pseudo, fake and emergency figures springing out of nowhere to assume the status of APC chieftains or members.

Parts of the statement read “we wish to alert the general public, especially Bayelsans, that the Governor Douye Diri led administration has perfected plans to use some disgruntled politicians on an imminent campaign of calumny against the APC and its Governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

“The sordid plan is to install hirelings and mercenaries on major media outlets to masquerade and speak as APC chieftains in an infernal bid to discredit the party and it’s governorship candidate Chief Timipre Sylva.

“It is sad that Governor Douye Diri who never won the 2019 elections has decided to invest in pettiness, anxieties, frivolities and has cowed to it’s basic instincts in the face of credible alternative in a desperate attempt to deceive the good people of Bayelsa State





“The general public is advised to take note and discountenance media outings from pseudo, fake and emergency figures springing out of nowhere to assume the status of APC chieftains or members.”