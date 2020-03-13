Bayelsa: Group protest over APC’s alleged N300m, bulletproof car gift to Jonathan

A socio-political group, Forum for Collective Ideas (FOCID) have taken to the streets of Yenagoa to demonstrate their displeasure over a publication that accused former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan of collecting the sum of N300 Million and bulletproof cars from its governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, before the botched February 14th inauguration.

The group in a protest letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, read by its coordinator, Mr Tony Ile, said the publication that was sponsored by a group referred to as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Reformation Forum, is not only false and malicious but an insult to the entire people of the Ijaw Nation who sees the former President, Dr Jonathan, as a father-figure and political leader.

FOCID further called on the group and their paymasters to further desist from maligning the sterling democratic qualities of Dr Jonathan whom, according to them, is still being celebrated all over the world as the face of modern democracy, insisting that he has no hand in their frustration on the botched February 14th inauguration.

Parts of the protest letter read: “it has come to our knowledge that a certain mischievous group in the APC under the name of APC Reformation Forum and the state chapter of the Party has accused the former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan of collecting the sum of N300 Million and bulletproof cars from its governor-elect, Chief David Lyon before the botched inauguration.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to such open blatant and fictitious lie from the pit of hell since it is coming from a frustrated and unorganized element, but to set the record straight so that the unsuspecting Nigerians and the world at large would not be misled by such a wicked and diabolic propaganda peddled at the former President and his wife.

“It is quite understandable how frustrated the group and their paymasters are, owing to the recent Supreme Court Judgment that ousted the party and its governor and deputy governor-elect due to the latter’s forged certificate, we are really taken aback by such a cruel, wicked and malicious accusation frustratingly designed to tarnish the good image and reputation of a man known internationally as the modern face of democracy.

“We as a group is aware of how some mischievous elements within the APC have started the process of initiating top members of their party into a certain cult group in exchange for political appointments and government patronage, we nevertheless advise such group and their frustrated paymasters to direct their frustration to their leaders who failed to put their house in order for self-seeking and greedy reasons.

“We are also very much aware of a sinister plot by these frustrating elements to target, maim, harass, intimidate, and banish all those suspected to have opposed their leader in the past as a form of vengeance after taking over the reign of power in the state.

“The former President remains a father-figure to all and if at all their ever exist a gift from David Lyon to him as a mark of honour and respect, such a gift did not come from any government quarters but from someone perhaps who shows respect and honour for elders and there is nothing wrong since he did not ask for it in the first place.

“We are calling on these frustrated and diabolic group of person and their paymasters to further desist from maligning the sterling democratic qualities of a man who is still being celebrated all over the world as the face of modern democracy instead of venting their frustration and their botched inauguration on such a gentle and peace-loving man.”