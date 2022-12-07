Bayelsa govt describes FG’s 30 years Free Trade zone as welcome devt

•Advocates speedy completion of Brass Oil &Gas Brass Fertilizer

By Ajibola Olusoji
Bayelsa state government has described the Federal Government’s 30 years of Free Trade zone as a catalyst for socio-economic growth in the region.

Mr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri, Technical Advisor to Bayelsa Governor on Economic Development and Liason was quoted in s statement saying that the government’s decision would enhance the growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, as well create employment for the teeming youths not only in the region but the nation as a whole.

Eradiri, a participant at the 5th AU Symposium on Special Economic zones and 30 years Anniversary of NEPZA hosted by the Africa Economic Zone Organization in Abuja while commending the Federal government on 30yrs of the Free trade zone scheme, called on for speedy completion of Brass Oil & Gas City, Brass Fertilizer FTZ.

He also, commended the Honorable Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo CON over his speech highlighting plans to activate Brass Fertilizer FTZ as well as Brass Oil &Gas City which have been in the Pipeline for some time but capable of stimulating the local economy of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

According to him, Special Economic Zones are clusters geared at encouraging production, trade, and commerce.

Eradiri further recommended to the African Union make the AU Modern Law on SEZ a living document with consideration to specifically protect SMEs operating in the Continent’s SEZ.

He opined that an awareness/sensitization Roundtable might be necessary to advance the benefits of SEZ and the AfCFTA in the Gulf of Guinea region where Bayelsa State is strategically located.

