Bayelsa govt describes FG’s 30 years Free Trade zone as welcome devt

Bayelsa state government has described the Federal Government’s 30 years of Free Trade zone as a catalyst for socio-economic growth in the region.

Mr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri, Technical Advisor to Bayelsa Governor on Economic Development and Liason was quoted in s statement saying that the government’s decision would enhance the growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, as well create employment for the teeming youths not only in the region but the nation as a whole.

Eradiri, a participant at the 5th AU Symposium on Special Economic zones and 30 years Anniversary of NEPZA hosted by the Africa Economic Zone Organization in Abuja while commending the Federal government on 30yrs of the Free trade zone scheme, called on for speedy completion of Brass Oil & Gas City, Brass Fertilizer FTZ.

He also, commended the Honorable Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo CON over his speech highlighting plans to activate Brass Fertilizer FTZ as well as Brass Oil &Gas City which have been in the Pipeline for some time but capable of stimulating the local economy of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

According to him, Special Economic Zones are clusters geared at encouraging production, trade, and commerce.

Eradiri further recommended to the African Union make the AU Modern Law on SEZ a living document with consideration to specifically protect SMEs operating in the Continent’s SEZ.

He opined that an awareness/sensitization Roundtable might be necessary to advance the benefits of SEZ and the AfCFTA in the Gulf of Guinea region where Bayelsa State is strategically located.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: The Politics Of Osun State

OLAGUNJU, let me know when you want to sell your car because I know you will need money very soon.” I got that text message the day I left government suddenly in November 2010. The sender hid his identity…

The Buhari, Governors’ War

FOR three consecutive days last week, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari issued ringing rebuke of state governors on multiple fronts, employing both the subtle and the frontal…

Townhall Meeting: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Decry Rising Poverty, Insecurity

Bayelsa govt describes FG 30 years Free Trade zone as welcome devt