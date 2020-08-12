Bayelsa govt assures primary school teachers of prompt payment of salaries

The Bayelsa State Government has reassured primary school teachers of prompt payment of their salaries and allowance.

The deputy governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance during a meeting with the Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and other principal officers of the eight Local Government areas in Government House, Yenagoa.

Mr Doubara Atasi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the deputy governor, quoted the deputy governor as directing officials of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), to liaise with the various councils to remove all the bottleneck causing the delay in the payment.

The deputy governor, who expressed displeasure over the delay, noted that reports at his disposal indicated that primary school teachers get their salaries one or two weeks after all other council staff had been paid.

While absolving the local government chairmen from the delay, he urged the executive secretary of SUBEB and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly contribution to the Councils for the payment of the teachers.

”I hear that primary teachers are receiving their salaries late. That other council staff get their salaries one or two weeks before teachers receive theirs.

“I’m not sure it is the fault of the council chairmen because the report I have is that, the money gets to the Councils late and so the councils are also paying late.

“This is in addition to the complaints from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that their general dues are not getting to them.

“We need to address this issue so that teachers can also get their salaries as at the time other workers are receiving theirs,” he said.

To check fraudulent practices, the deputy governor also set up a committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga, to ascertain the grade levels and steps of primary school staff in the state.

The committee which has three weeks to submit its report was also mandated to scrutinise the nominal rolls and payment schedules of the eight local government councils.

Ewhrudjakpo who commended Council chairmen for keying into the present administration’s repositioning agenda called on them to carry out viable and feasible projects that will be beneficial to the rural people.

He urged the chairmen, to carry their vice chairmen and political secretaries along by providing them befitting offices and other basic allowances to make for an improved working relationship in each council.

The deputy governor, however, warned them to stop forthwith the practice of holding their Finance and General Purpose Committee meetings outside their council headquarters.

Earlier, the chairmen, vice-chairmen and principal secretaries of the eight local government areas, commended the supervisory efforts of the Deputy Governor to improve service delivery at the various councils.

They all complained of the paucity of funds but promised to work for the betterment of their people within the limits of available resources.

Government officials who made contributions at the meeting include the Secretary to the State Government, Konbowei Benson, Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr Alex Dumbo.

Others are the Acting Chairman, State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Uroh Kiani, Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Mr Victor Okubonanabo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Administration, Mrs Ebiere Adeh and Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Comrade Gowon Toruyouye.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE