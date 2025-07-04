Bayelsa governorship election not top on my agenda — Azibaola

The Chairman, Kakatar Group and Zeetin Engineering, Azibaola Robert, is a man of many parts. He is a lawyer, an environmentalist, a sports enthusiast and an engineer, who has declared his intention to produce the first wholly made-in-Nigeria car. In this interview with TAIWO ADISA, he insists Bayelsa State governorship election is not top on his agenda. He also speaks on his foray into the law profession and engineering, among other issues. Excerpts:

Governor Duoye Diri is gradually completing his second term in office. As one who is very versatile in different fields, don’t you think your experience will be needed in Bayelsa State?

Actually, I used to think about it a lot, about my state. I know deep down in me that probably, I am one amongst the lots that can develop Bayelsa State. Deep down in me, I know. But diversion of your objective in life is also a very dangerous thing to do. Will I want to trade becoming the first Nigerian who galvanised Nigerians to make an electric car or who brought Nigerians together to become an automobile manufacturing country to becoming a governor of Bayelsa State?

So, you don’t want to be the first Nigerian who turned the Niger Delta into Dubai, particularly Bayelsa State?

Well, that is insignificant compared to the bigger picture of being a trailblazer in the automobile industry. I mean, governors will come, and governors will go.

In essence, are you saying you don’t want to govern Bayelsa State?

It is not something I am thinking about. I am not thinking about being a governor.

You are known as a man of many parts, an engineer, a lawyer, an environmentalist, and a sports enthusiast. How do you combine such seemingly conflicting interests, and which do you find more fulfilling?

I find engineering more fulfilling.

So, why did you go into law?

Well, I went into law because my Mum wanted me to be a lawyer. My passion has always been engineering and that was why I was very good in the sciences when I was in secondary school. I was the best in sciences actually when I was in secondary school and I could say that mathematics was my best subject and I did all the science subjects before I left secondary school. But by the time I left, I had obstacles of gaining admission immediately and the only option that I could get admission to the university at that time, that my credits could combine to get me admission, was law. And somehow, at that point, I did ballot between my Mum.

I said okay, Mum, you want me to go to the university, I have three courses that I have interest in, so please, I want to write them in three papers, wrap them and then, you pick one. I wrote engineering, I wrote law and I wrote medicine and I dropped them and my Mum prayerfully chose law. So, I had to obey. But while doing that, I still had my passion.

Have you ever been to the court?

Yes. Initially, when I left the law school, I went to court. I defended the Ogoni 19, not Ogoni nine. Ogoni 19 were the ones that were left behind after they killed Ken Saro-Wiwa.

So, they were the Ogoni 19 and those Ogoni 19 were almost abandoned and I was the one who was defending them, on account of which I went to detention several times. This is a story for another day because I told a few people who came around me about four days ago that the truth is, those who deserve national honours are people like us. I deserve national honour far, far more than most of the people that were awarded by the president. And it is obvious because we were the field generals as a young man coming out of the university. Ken and I were very close and I know that some of the leaflets that they used to prosecute Ken in court were printed by me under his authorisation.

How did you come about the ambition of producing the first ever wholly made in Nigeria car?

Yes, it is still in the—not in the pipeline, because in Nigeria, when you say in the pipeline, people will go and break it and remove that thing. But it is still my life-long dream. I have somehow indirectly explained some aspects of it. No single person makes half of the parts of a car. No single person.

And I have looked at this country and I know that we have the talents to produce… Everybody coming together has the talents to produce half or more than half of the parts of the car, using somebody who is the dreamer to fulfil that goal. In fact, very soon, I will launch what I call Auto Parts Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. I am working on it. I want to be able to find out across the length and breadth of Nigeria, who is able to make what in a car. For instance, in Zeetin, they don’t have the capacity to make the seats of a car. If you want to set up making the seats of a car, that is a whole factory of its own. But there are people in Aba, in Onitsha, in Lagos who are good at upholstery making. How do we harness their talents and improve the quality of their products to be able to put the European or American car side by side and you are unable to choose which one comes from outside Nigeria and which one comes from within Nigeria?

I have just talked about making gaskets. There are many people who are making gaskets in this country, but they are not making it as a commercial venture. When you go to your mechanic, they will say let me go and cut gasket. Yes, that is making gasket. But the aim is that they are not making it at commercial level and branding it as gasket.

So, we have to piece all these people together to be able to achieve the eventual dream of a wholly made Nigerian car. That is why when Trump comes and says Canada and Mexico, he is sanctioning them for auto parts, it is because he knows that auto parts of Ford cars or Tesla, all those parts, they cannot be made wholly in America. They must go to Mexico and return.

As an engineer, what would you say is responsible for building collapse in Nigeria?

The question to ask is why are structures not constructed to perfection, to the most aesthetic, beautiful structure that you can see anywhere in the world? Because at the end of the day, concrete in Nigeria is concrete abroad; glass in Nigeria is glass abroad; stone in Nigeria is stone abroad.

I also have the passion that in most cases, we can actually use local materials and give them the aesthetic value that makes it a tourist attraction. So, just like I mentioned in one of my social media posts, I have been to places where I have been taken around as a tourist to visit and explain to, stones that were brought from one region to be installed in another region. And stories were written around those stones to give them the value that people would now be looking forward to going there for tourism.

When people don’t have stones, they create myth around those stones and people go there for tourism. They make money out of it. We have so many stones and we devalue the stones and instead, we go out as visitors to stones. So, we do not value our natural inheritance. We’ve had the most beautiful place that you could see on earth in terms of geographical location and of course, climate, and we could make it as beautiful as possible for others to come for sightseeing as well.

That is why I am personally involved, and it is not just being personally involved, I also use it as a way of imparting knowledge to the younger people, especially the artisans and to show them that things could be done better instead of the normal way they do things—just do it and just do it and it goes. But, I mean, that is what it is.

We also learnt that you are personally handling the engineering construction of your mansion in Abuja. Is it a case of physician, heal thyself, or why did you decide to handle the engineering work personally?

It has always been my passion to show good examples and to also show that it is possible with Africans and Nigerians; it is possible with the black race and that there is a possibility that things could be done to perfection and after the perfection, that there is the possibility that things could as well be maintained to the highest possible standard.

We shouldn’t use only foreign entities as example of good practice in engineering. Even as it is, we should also have the possibility of students—university, secondary school students—taking cue from entities, buildings, structures that are within the country as case studies for reference in their academic studies, as well as with the members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.