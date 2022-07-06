Bayelsa Gov. advocates establishment of state police as panacea to insecurity

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stressed the need to allow the establishment of functional state-owned police, proffering it as a panacea to nationwide insecurity.

Governor Diri, who was speaking during the gala night to wrap up the 2022 Ijaw Diaspora Convention in Newark, New Jersey State in the United States of America, said the operations of the state police would end the state of insecurity in the country.

The Governor who insisted on the restructuring of Nigeria and devolution of power to the States said the Federal Government should respect the true dictates of a federal system of government that is fashioned after the US democratic system where equity, fairness and justice remain the order of the day.

“The security challenges are there in Nigeria and that is why some of us are asking for the restructuring of Nigeria. There has to be devolution of powers to the states. Right here in the US, I can see policemen who are not federal but under the jurisdiction of their respective states. That is the federal system. In Nigeria, why can’t we have state-owned policemen? State government should be allowed and that will contribute to security in the country,” he said.

He stated that the current administration in Bayelsa State was investing massively in security to create enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Diri said, “We have been in the US for some days now and have met various groups and institutions for partnerships and investments in the State.

Bayelsa State is so blessed in oil and gas but we are redirecting our energies to gas, renewable energy and agriculture among others. The meetings have been very encouraging and positive.

But for us, we know that security is key and that was why we established the Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps headed by a retired Brigadier-General. We are involving our youth in the security of their localities. Of course, relatively in Nigeria, Bayelsa remains one of the safest States. So, we call on you our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come and join us to attract investment opportunities to your State.

Research has shown that we are so blessed with arable lands and interesting to note that we can even plant rice 3 times a year. This is big for us.”

Governor Diri seized the event to keep the Ijaw diaspora up to speed about development in Bayelsa State including the ongoing construction of the three senatorial roads, the news that was received with excitement.

“Through the three senatorial roads, we are connecting many riverine communities by roads. We also want to ensure that all our Local Government headquarters hitherto not linked by road are connected. For the Sagbama-Ekeremor road in the Bayelsa West, we are working to ensure the completion and commissioning during the 3rd anniversary of our government. In Bayelsa Central, the Yenagoa-Oporoma road is progressing with the bridge to connect Angiama community to Oporoma, the Southern Ijaw Local Government headquarters awarded. Just about two weeks ago, the last one in the East, Nembe-Brass road was flagged-off after decades that the road had been on the drawing board,” the governor said.

He urged the Ijaws in diaspora to ensure the bodywork closely with the national executive of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to add their voice to trending national debates and promotion of the culture of the fourth largest ethnic group in the country.

My physical presence here should tell you the importance I attach to the cause of the Ijaw nation. I am equally happy with what this group is doing, bringing all Ijaws in the diaspora together. Consciously, we must continue to preserve and promote the Ijaw culture and tradition where ever we find ourselves. That applies to all of you abroad. We must transfer the strong values in the culture and tradition to our children. A man who has no culture is lost. The beginning of a man’s culture is language and then his dressing. So, I count on you to ensure the sustenance of the rich Ijaw culture.”

The President of the Ijaw Diaspora Council, Professor Mondy Gold, expressed the appreciation of the council to the governor and other top Ijaw leaders for their attendance and participation, saying that the forum has formed a strong network across the globe to stand firmly together for the progress of the Ijaw nation.

On the occasion, the Ijaw Diaspora Council honoured Governor Diri for his passion for the development and unity of the Ijaw Nation as well as post-humously honoured notable Ijaw leaders including Chief J. M. James Moru Egbuson, Chief Lawrence Reigbudu Nabena, King S.P.U. Ogan, Sen. Amaitari Zuofa, Chief Nicholas Abo Frank-Opigo, and Dr Taribo James Sekibo, MFR.

Other dignitaries at the colourful event laced with rich cultural displays are HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff and his wife, Josephine, (Prof.) Hon. Steve Azaiki, Ambassador Tijjani Mohammed-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador Ben Okoyen, Nigerian Ambassador to Cuba, Ambassador Lot Egopija, Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate in New York, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd.), Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Denzel Kentebe, former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, and Ijaw rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs.