Bayelsa, Cross River senatorial bye-elections: INEC’s Z-Pad facilitates faster collation of results

As at 7.24 am, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has posted results in 459 polling units out of a total of 565 polling units in the Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election held on Saturday.

Similarly, in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, the umpire, in the same time frame, has 393 polling units results out of 788 units.

For Bayelsa West, the results of 278 polling units were already collated and posted. The senatorial district has a total of 396 Polling Units.

INEC is able to achieve the feats due to its deployment of the Z-Pad technology which enables the electoral body to post immediately, results of election as they are collected at the polling units.

The technology has thus eliminated the risk associated with transporting results from the various voting centres to the ward collation centres, where hoodlums in the past had attacked the umpire’s personnel and destroyed such results while in transit.

With the deployment of Z-Pad, voters and other interested parties can view the results of the election from the comfort of their homes.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE