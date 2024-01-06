On Friday, a tragic incident occurred at the PDP Road junction along the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, resulting in a conductor being trapped and crushed to death.

The victim was identified as the conductor of a truck involved in a collision with a tanker and a tricycle, commonly known as a keke.

Three women passengers, the keke driver, and the truck driver got hurt in the crash. Officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps came to the scene and, with the help of local residents, removed the conductor’s body from the wreckage.

The conductor got stuck under the truck and got crushed when he jumped off the moving vehicle after the collision with the keke and the tipper. The tanker also spilled its contents on the road during the accident.

An eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named, said the tanker driver tried to avoid hitting a petrol station on the left side of the road but hit the fence of a popular bar on the right side, leading to the conductor’s tragic death.

The keke driver, Melvin Goodnews, who survived the accident, mentioned that he had slowed down and was waiting for the tanker to turn when the truck crashed into his tricycle.

“All I can remember is that my keke tumbled and I just saw tyres moving. If the truck didn’t hit the tanker, it would have killed all of us because I was carrying three women inside my keke and one of them had a big cut on her leg,” he added.

