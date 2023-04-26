The immediate past Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Nigerian Maritime Workers’ Union, Lloyd Sese, has been elected as the paramount ruler of Kalawei-ama Community in Koluama Clan, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa.

Chief Sese emerged through an election conducted by members of the community on Wednesday, 19th of April, 2023, at the late Paramount Ruler’s palace.

In a statement signed by Chief Mientei Sam, Chairman of Kalawei-ama Council of Chiefs and Chief Dietei Mienye, Secretary of Kalawei-ama Council of Chiefs, Chief Sese was elected because the community has been without a substantive paramount ruler since the death of the paramount ruler, Vincent Sapere, two years ago.

Parts of the statement read “His Highness, Lloyd P. Sese, who was the deputy paramount ruler under the reign of the late paramount ruler was made acting paramount ruler following the death of his predecessor.

“He has been piloting the affairs of the community as an Acting Paramount Ruler till his election on Wednesday, 19th of April, 2023 as the new Paramount Ruler (Amananawei) by the Kalawei-ama Community.

“The community has now formally elected His Highness, Lloyd P. Sese as the substantive Paramount Ruler (Amananawei) of the community. The election took place on Wednesday, 19th of April, 2023 at the late Amananawei’s palace.

“The general public is hereby notified and asked to accord him his due respect and feel free to deal with him as the substantive paramount ruler (Amananawei) of Kalawei-ama Community. All Corporate bodies and individuals are to take note of his new status and regard him accordingly.”

