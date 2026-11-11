Bayelsa coastal community of Egweama halts fishing after fresh oil spill hits Brass

Fishing activities have been halted in Egweama community on Cape Formosa Island, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, following a fresh crude oil spill that has contaminated the Atlantic shoreline and disrupted the livelihoods of residents of the coastal community.

The spill spread on the coast, contaminating fishing nets and other equipment and preventing fishermen from accessing the sea.

For the fishing-dependent community, the incident has heightened fears of prolonged disruption to their livelihoods and further compounded their economic hardship.

A field assessment by the Environmental Conservation, Agriculture and Rural Development (ECARD) showed extensive crude oil contamination on the shoreline, with residents seen scooping crude oil into jerrycans, drums and plastic containers.

ECARD’s Chief Operating Officer, Alagoa Morris, visited the community on Monday for a follow-up assessment after the organisation received reports of the spill.

A resident, Ms. Ebimiete David, said children in the community first noticed the spill between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

She said residents immediately began recovery efforts, but the situation worsened around 8 p.m. when the incoming tide brought in more crude oil.

According to her, the exercise continued until about 3 a.m.

Chief Souyo Amasara-Inengite, said to be the first settler at one of the fishing camps on the affected shoreline, said fishermen who attempted to go to sea between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday found crude oil spread across the water.

“We are all stranded on land now. Just now I went out to the sea to drop my fishing nets but there was no way; everywhere there was crude oil and I returned disappointed,” he said.

Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr. Tonye Yemoleigha, has appealed to the Bayelsa State government and relevant environmental authorities to intervene urgently.

In a statement titled: ‘Oil spill: Egweama community cries out for immediate help, cleanup’, Yemoleigha stated that the source of the spill remained unknown.

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He stressed that unverified information from community sources suggested a possible link to the operations of an oil company, whose vessels reportedly transport crude oil from Nembe Creek to the Atlantic. However, he emphasised the need for a proper investigation to establish the source of the spill.

Yemoleigha called on the state government to compel the responsible operator to carry out immediate cleanup and remediation.

He also appealed for medical support and relief materials for affected residents.

ECARD described the incident as another case of recurring offshore pollution often classified as ‘mystery spills, in which the source remains uncertain and suspected operators deny responsibility.

The organisation recalled similar incidents in Foropa community in 2024 and the Sangana/Koluama area in 2021, noting that investigations into the suspected sources of those spills were not made public.

It said crude oil fingerprint analysis remained a critical tool for identifying the source of oil pollution and urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment to investigate the Egweama incident and ensure a prompt cleanup.

The organisation also called for environmental surveillance, improved funding and equipment for regulators, and enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy to curb recurring offshore pollution.