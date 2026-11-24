The Senate has called on the Federal and State Governments to ensure strict enforcement of safety standards and regulations governing water transportation across the country to prevent avoidable deaths.

The lawmakers made the call against the backdrop of the November 20 boat accident in Bayelsa State, in which a passenger boat travelling from Ayama to Ukubie for a burial ceremony capsized near the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan/Angiama communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

As of November 24, a total of 32 people had been officially confirmed dead after three more bodies were recovered, raising the death toll from 29 to 32.

The Senate resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved on Tuesday by Senator Friday Konbowei (APC, Bayelsa Central), who drew the attention of his colleagues to the tragedy and the need for urgent measures to prevent a recurrence.

Presenting the motion, Konbowei said the boat, which was reportedly carrying more than 300 passengers, exceeded its carrying capacity before its old and weak structure gave way, causing it to break apart and capsize.

He said several passengers lost their lives, while others were rescued or managed to swim ashore, with some still missing as rescue and recovery operations continued.

The senator disclosed that 29 bodies had so far been recovered, while divers and other emergency workers were still combing the riverbed in search of more victims.

He added that survivors, many of whom were traumatised and injured, had been taken to different health facilities across the state for treatment.

The lawmaker expressed concern that overloading and failure to observe established safety standards by the boat operators might have caused the accident, describing the incident as a tragedy that had plunged many families and communities in Bayelsa into mourning.

He, however, commended Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his swift intervention and leadership in managing the disaster.

Konbowei also acknowledged the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who sent Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state, describing the visit as a demonstration of compassionate leadership.

He noted that the Vice-President donated N250 million to the Bayelsa State Government to support the management of the disaster and the welfare of affected persons.

The senator further commended the police, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other Federal Government agencies for their involvement in rescue operations, provision of relief materials and recovery efforts.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Simon Lalong commended Governor Diri for his swift response, as well as President Tinubu for the Federal Government’s intervention, particularly the Vice-President’s visit to the state.

“We watched him on television. I also commend Mr President for the response of the Federal Government, particularly the visit of the Vice-President to Bayelsa State. That gave a lot of relief to some of the people who were affected,” Lalong said.

He also praised NEMA for its activities but warned that more proactive regulatory measures were needed to prevent further tragedies on the nation’s waterways.

“Water is a natural gift from God, but we must be very, very careful,” the former Plateau State governor said.

Lalong urged the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), NEMA and other relevant agencies to take swift action on regulatory issues, warning that failure to enforce safety requirements could result in more accidents, particularly during the Christmas period.

“Otherwise, particularly during this Christmas period, we may witness more of such incidents, God forbid,” he said.

The Senate, in its resolutions, observed a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives, as lawmakers emphasised the need for stronger regulatory enforcement and safety measures on the nation’s waterways.