The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has expressed sorrow over the boat mishap that occurred on Friday in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which claimed several lives.

The Council’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, commiserated with the bereaved families, the people of Ayama and Ukubie communities, the Bayelsa State Government and the entire people of the state.

Atiku prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for those injured and receiving medical attention.

In a statement issued in Lokoja, Kogi State, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has plunged communities into mourning.

“What makes this tragedy even more painful is that these were ordinary Nigerians who set out in love and solidarity to honour a departed loved one, only to meet their own untimely deaths on the waters,” he said.

“Bayelsa has lost fathers, mothers, children and breadwinners. No words can adequately capture the depth of grief now hanging over the affected communities,” he added.

The Council commended local divers, the Marine Police, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other emergency responders for their swift response and ongoing search and rescue operations.

It, however, called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap and to strengthen safety measures on waterways.

The Council urged stricter enforcement of regulations against boat overloading, use of unseaworthy vessels and other unsafe practices.

“The Federal and State Governments must prioritise the provision of standard and well-maintained boats, adequate life jackets, functional jetties and properly trained boat operators across riverine communities,” Ologbondiyan said.

“For millions of Nigerians in the Niger Delta and other riverine areas, water transportation is not a luxury; it is a daily necessity. Their safety must never be treated as an afterthought,” he added.

The ADC-PCC also called on the Federal Government, Bayelsa State Government and humanitarian agencies to provide immediate assistance to affected families and survivors, including medical care, psychosocial support and financial assistance for burial of victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families at this difficult time. We stand with the people of Bayelsa. We mourn with them, and we pray that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and gives their families the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

