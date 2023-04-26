A 200-level student of the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University Otuoke, Bright Akhere, was found dead in a swimming pool at an event centre in the Otuoke community, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa state.

According to sources, the 21-year-old student followed his friends to the event centre for a swimming exercise on the evening of 24th April 2023, but his friends left the pool at about 5 pm without him.

It was further gathered that his friends who are currently on the run didn’t make any effort to know his where about before leaving the event centre where his lifeless body was later found in the evening of the following day.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement explained that “on 25th April 2023, at about 2000 hours the Command got a report that a corpse was found floating in a swimming pool at a popular event Center at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Bright Akhere 21 years, a student from the Department of Mathematics in the Federal University Otuoke, was with his friends at the swimming pool the previous evening, 24th April and the friends left the pool at about 1700 hours.

“A team of operatives visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy. Police are on the trail of the friends who are now at large. The investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of the student.”

