The former deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah, has said that the arrogant behaviour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the reason the party lost the Nembe Constituency 1 State House of Assembly seat to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded general election.

Speaking during the reception party for the newly sworn-in lawmaker representing Nembe Constituency 1, Oteigbanyo George-Braah, the former deputy governor further explained that the ex-lawmaker, Ebi Ben-Ololo, lost the election because he refused to obey the two-tenure zoning arrangement that exists in the constituency.

Gboribiogha also revealed that the people of Nembe Constituency 1 took the hard decision to vote Ben-Ololo out of office after efforts to make him drop his ambition failed, adding that the attitude of contesting for a third term into the state assembly is not part of the political history.

He said “When I was contacted to mobilize our people to choose who should represent us in the state assembly, four names were submitted. I asked the four persons that were shortlisted, I pleaded with them to harmonize and present a candidate to me, the four persons refused. So I left them and picked the former lawmaker from outside politics into the system. Many people were not happy but I pleaded with them to be patient.

“Not long after, he started behaving as if he does not see it, nobody can see it. I told him that the position can be sweet but let us be fair to others who have an interest in the position. We agreed that he should do only two terms but when the time came he refused to step aside. He knows that we have an agreement among us as a people, though it is not written anywhere, but we have that common understanding to zone the seat.

“There was a time I had problems with my boss and I was told he was the mastermind of that problem. He said many things and created many problems but I didn’t bother. Like I said earlier, the position is sweet and you may be tempted not to obey the zoning arrangement, but let me state it here that Oteigbanyo George-Braah will do only two terms. And I believe that Oteigbanyo George-Braah will not disobey this zoning arrangement.”